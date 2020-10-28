Riddles Thank You & the Answer

(Photos | Courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)
Thank you to all of our wonderful donors and sponsors for making our first-ever Riddles a success! Thanks to you, we raised over $90,000 to support Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s vision of a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive.
If you haven’t solved the riddle yet, keep reading for a link to the answer. Find the answer to the riddle, and read more about Irene’s creative thinking HERE.
The Riddles competition is over, but puzzles are available to purchase at a reduced price of $50 each.
Playscape Training
Each Fall, Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides a teacher training at our East Bend Campus for MountainStar Family Relief Nursery and Head Start teachers. Yvonne from Your Garden Companion joined us with a fun class project on harvesting seeds to feed the birds over the winter. The teacher training was funded by The Environmental Center’s Garden For Every School grant.
Make a Donation
Please consider making a donation to Deschutes Children’s Foundation today.
Your generosity supports a thriving community of nonprofits working together to help children and families grow, heal, learn, and find happiness.
Donate Here: donorbox.org/donate-newsletter-2020.
Partners
Our community partners serve 20,000 children and families at our campuses each year.
Becky Johnson Community Campus
deschuteschildrensfoundation.org • 541-388-3101