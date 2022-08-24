“Know Flavor” this September with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Flavor, spice and everything nice to make your taste buds sing. Join Deschutes Public Library as we take a bite out of “Know Flavor” this September. Learn easy, microwave-friendly vegan recipes and attend a traditional Kimchi workshop. Uncover a world of flavor hiding in your spice cabinet and discover how spice traveled via the Silk Road to play a critical role in world history. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Kimchi Workshop*

Learn to make two types of the traditional Korean dish, kimchi. In this presentation, Leah Thompson demonstrates how to make a fermented kimchi and a fresh kimchi salad to be eaten immediately. Registration required.

Thursday, September 1 • 3pm Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

Saturday, September 10 • 3pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Microwave-Friendly, Plant-Based Recipes

Discover easy, microwave-friendly vegan recipes for those busy nights. Join cookbook authors Robin Coarts and Jules Schnedeker as they share tips, tricks, and recipes from their latest cookbook, Plant-Based College Cooking: the Ultimate Guide for the Broke + Busy.

Tastes Along the Old Silk Roads

Discover how flavors, spices, and trade traveled the world via the Silk Road. Author and Professor of History Roxann Prazniak focuses on the first global era of trans-Eurasian exchange that gave us much of our current cultural connectivity.

Whiskey Tasting at Oregon Spirit Distillers*

Join a guided tasting of unaged and aged whiskey with Oregon Spirit Distillers. Learn about the process of distilling, how barrel aging influences the color and flavor profile of a spirit, and tour the production facility. Registration required. Ages 21+.

Tuesday, September 13 • 4pm Oregon Spirit Distillers

No Salt, No Flavor at Eqwine Wine*

Take table salt to the next level. In this program, Ahja King shares her knowledge about the various types of salt, why salt is important in flavoring food, and how to make your own salt blend to take home. Registration required.

Tuesday, September 27 • 5pm Eqwine Wine Bar

Rediscover Your Spice Cabinet*

A world of flavor and discovery is hiding in your spice cabinet. Matthew Perry, owner of Savory Spice, exposes the flavors, history, and secrets of the spices buried in the deep recesses of your kitchen. Registration required.

Thursday, September 29 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library |601 NW Wall Street, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

