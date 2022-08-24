Theater in the Park Monty Python’s Spamalot This Weekend

(Graphic courtesy of Theater in the Park)

Join us for this unique theater experience held outside in the heart of downtown Bend!

Tickets are still available for our 2022 Theater in the Park Showing of Monty Python’s Spamalot at theaterbend.com.

For over ten years, Theater in the Park has put on performances in Drake Park, such as Jesus Christ Superstar, La Cage Aux Folles and last year’s stunning Into The Woods.

This year’s performance is August 26-27 in Drake Park. These performances sell out each year so don’t wait!

About the Musical

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful showgirls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits and French people.

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

Enjoy a musical — and join us for appetizers and drinks with the purchase of a VIP ticket.

The VIP area opens at 5pm — VIP tickets include appetizers and two beverages of your choice.

A Message from the Director Michelle Mejaski

“Spamalot is a laugh-out-loud, Broadway award-winning, wildly preposterous and utterly ridiculous musical from Eric Idle that was totally, however lovingly, ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Need we say more?”

Get Involved

Know someone that would love to be a part of this production? Auditions are open for adults 18 and older. For information and to secure your audition time slot(s), please email: MejaskiChoreography@gmail.com.

theaterbend.com