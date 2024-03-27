“Know Gardens” this April with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Are you dreaming of a backyard bounty or looking to garden more sustainably? Join us as we sew, dig, and harvest for “Know Gardens” in April. Learn the fundamentals of water-wise gardening and explore Monet’s innovative landscapes. Deeply connect to the natural world with a forest-bathing experience and indulge in animal therapy with Parsley the bunny. Attend a garden fair to learn more about composting, pollinator habitat, growing vegetables, seed bombs, and more. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Stories in the Garden*

Enjoy a nature-based story time and explore the wonders of gardening with The Environmental Center. This program is intended for children ages kindergarten and younger and their caregiver. Registration required.

Friday, April 5 • 10:30am The Environmental Center | 16 NW Kansas Avenue, Bend

HOPS: Historic Photographs of the Oregon Hopscape

The craft-brewing renaissance has brought a renewed interest in hops. Learn about the important role these vigorous vines play in beer making and in the Oregon agricultural landscape.

Wednesday, April 10 • 12:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Family Game Night with Modern Games

Ready to dive into your next favorite game? Explore new, garden-themed games with our friends from Modern Games. This program is intended for school-age children and their favorite game-loving adult(s).

Wednesday, April 10 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Folded Paper Book Workshop*

Reveal your inner artist by creating a folded-paper book. Use garden-themed art papers, quotes, musings, stamps, and other art supplies to create each page of your personalized garden book. Registration required.

Thursday, April 11 • 6pm Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW Eighth Street, Redmond

Color and Light in Monet’s Gardens

Claude Monet was one of the first artists to paint en plein air. Join this presentation of Monet’s gardens and learn about the optical effects of color and light that led to some of the most innovative and memorable landscapes.

Monday, April 15 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Saturday, April 20 • 3pm Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW Eighth Street, Redmond

Waterwise Gardening

Learn the fundamentals of gardening with little or no water. This presentation covers the seven main steps to consider for a water-wise garden, and includes a slideshow of sustainable landscape design elements and plants.

Wednesday, April 17 • 6:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Seed Swap

Bring extra seeds to share and take home local varieties to start your veggie gardening journey. Join this free seed swap in partnership with the Central Oregon Gardeners group.

Saturday, April 20 • 10am-1pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Bunny Therapy and Coloring with Parsley

Hop into the library and spend your after12pm coloring and cuddling everyone’s favorite garden animal: a rabbit! Both kids and adults can experience the stress-relieving benefits and fun with Parsley the rabbit. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Saturday, April 20 • 12:45pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Tea Making with Metolius Artisan Tea*

See, smell, taste, and play with herbs and spices to make your own unique tea blend. This hands-on workshop is led by 13-year-old Sevi Stahl, the daughter of Metolius Artisan Tea’s founder. Registration required.

Saturday, April 27 • 11am La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

Saturday, April 27 4pm • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Guided Forest Bath at Shevlin Park*

Deeply connect to the natural world and feed your soul. Join a series of guided forest bathing invitations led by a local Certified Forest Therapy Guide at beautiful Shevlin Park. Registration required.

Saturday, April 27 • 2pm Shevlin Park | 18920 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend

Garden Fair at Sisters Firehouse Community Hall

Learn from local experts how to help pollinators, compost, roll up seed bombs, grow vegetables in our climate, create paints from your garden, and more! Join the library and fellow community organizations for this free event.

Sunday, April 28 • 11am-1pm Sisters Firehouse Community Hall | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters

Game Night with Modern Games

Come in and learn new board games for adults. Our friends from Modern Games provide a selection of their favorite games with staff support to help you discover your next favorite game. Ages 18 and up.

Tuesday, April 30 • 6pm High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org.

