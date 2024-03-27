News from The Museum at Warm Springs

(Graphic courtesy of The Museum at Warm Springs)

Mid-May Museum Reopening Planned

Due to a supply chain issue impacting the installation of our new Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, we are now looking at a mid-May reopening date. There will be a public announcement once the date is confirmed. We will update you in our monthly newsletter and will also post information on our website and regular updates on our Facebook page. The Museum’s staff is working during the closure.

Major funders of the new HVAC system include the U.S. Congress/National Park Service, The Roundhouse Foundation, The Ford Family Foundation, Portland General Electric Foundation, Spirit Mountain Community Fund and Oregon Cultural Trust.

Spring Grounds Clean-Up!

Last year’s grounds clean-up attracted more than 150 enthusiastic Museum Members, Warm Springs Tribal members, Museum Board members, donors and other Museum friends who spent the day sprucing up The Museum’s grounds. We were very grateful for all of this help!

It was so much fun for everyone that we decided to hold another Spring Grounds Clean-Up Day this year.

We will announce the date soon.

Museum at Warm Springs Joins Oregon Historical Society’s 2024 Reciprocal Membership Program!

This year, The Museum at Warm Springs is one of three new state attractions offering reciprocal admission to Museum Members in 2024! There are currently 17 Oregon organizations participating in the Oregon Historical Society’s Reciprocal Membership Program.

Museum Members can get free admission for themselves and three guests of any age to a different attraction each month.

For the full list of participating organizations and monthly calendar of attractions, visit the Oregon Historical Society’s Reciprocal Membership website.

Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith will Attend Care & Conservation of Indigenous Collections Workshop in Santa Rosa, California in April

Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce, Diné), Museum curator and exhibition coordinator, has been selected to participate in the “Care & Conservation of Indigenous Collections Workshop,” April 10-12 in Santa Rosa, California.

Workshop participants are currently, or plan to become, caretakers of Native cultural materials, either in cultural centers or museums. Transportation, accommodation and meals are included with the workshop, and materials will be available on-site. The workshop is intended to teach practical skills, impart confidence in decision-making, and help build professional and community networks.

The workshop will focus on hands-on basic conservation and collections care. Topics will include: box building, storage design, pest management, object cleaning, mold remediation and more!

The workshop will be led by two instructors. Nicole Passerotti (Seneca Nation, Bear Clan), a conservator with more than 10 years of museum experience, including work with the Seneca-Iroquois Museum, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and the Field Museum’s Native North American Collection. Michelle Brownlee (Turtle Mountain Ojibwe) is the Collections Manager for the Field Museum’s Native North American Ethnographic and Archaeological Collections.

The workshop is generously funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

On View This Summer!

Saddle Up! Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs opening Wednesday, June 26.

