Know Islands in May with Deschutes Public Library

By definition, an island is any area of land smaller than a continent entirely surrounded by water. But islands are more than just small areas of land. Get to know these special places as Deschutes Public Library explores Know Islands. Cook delicious Puerto Rican food and relax to the strumming of Hawaiian guitar. Learn about endemic animals of Madagascar, the geologically young volcanic islands we live amongst and archaeology of the Caribbean/Pacific Islands. Hear a quirky history of the San Juan Islands and retrace Odysseus’s journey in the Mediterranean. All programs are presented online; follow the links to access. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

A Taste of Puerto Rico — Saturday, May 8 • 1pm

Get cooking with Puerto Rican natives Mayra and Delia Feliciano as they share their passion for food and flavor with a demonstration on how to prepare a typical Puerto Rican meal. Pass the mofongos!

Island Archaeology and the Anthropocene* — Wednesday, May 12 • 6pm

Research shows that islands can serve as model systems for examining how populations have impacted these pristine ecologies. Discover ancient human impacts and future sustainability with Dr. Scott M. Fitzpatrick, professor and archaeologist at the University of Oregon. Registration required.

Traveling the Mediterranean with Odysseus* — Saturday, May 15 • 2pm

Island-hop with Odysseus, the subject of Homer’s Odyssey, and three millennia later in James Joyce’s Ulysses — one of the greatest and most complicated English books of the 20th century. Author Scott Huler talks about his journey retracing the footsteps of Odysseus across the Mediterranean. Registration required.

The Pig War: San Juan Islands in Conflict* — Tuesday, May 18 • 6:30pm

Local arguments over an American killing a Hudson’s Bay Company pig on June 15, 1859, erupted into an international confrontation. Hear the tale of a pig that made the San Juan Islands part of the U.S. territory with Dr. Stephen Dow Beckham, Pamplin Professor of History, emeritus, Lewis & Clark College. Registration required.

Endemic Animals of Madagascar* — Thursday, May 20 • 5pm

Explore Madagascar, the fourth-largest island in the world, making it a top biodiversity hotspot for conservation practice. Andrea Baden, Ph.D., shares her research from working with endemic species in Madagascar, including the critically endangered black-and-white ruffed lemur. Registration required.

Islands Away with Bill Keale — Friday, May 21 • 6pm

Enjoy the acoustic stylings of island native and local favorite Bill Keale. Offering a soulful voice and personal touch, Bill honors some of the great artists of our time with a style all his own.

Islands in Time* — Wednesday, May 26 • 6pm

Islands take many forms and we are living among geologically young volcanic islands on the east side of the Cascade Range. In this presentation, retired Forest Geologist Carrie Gordon unravels early humankind beliefs paired with what the land and rocks can reveal about their surroundings. Registration required.

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

