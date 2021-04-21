Sisters Arts Association’s Fourth Friday Art Stroll Returns

The Sisters Arts Association’s (SAA) Fourth Friday Art Walk is returning, starting on May 28. The event is more of a “stroll” than a “walk,” taking place during the galleries’ regular hours, generally 10am-6pm, on the Fourth Friday of each month, May through September.

The Art Walk returns with a renewed focus on art and artists. There is no charge for visitors to the galleries as they take a leisurely stroll through town, engaging with galleries, artists and the wide variety of methods that they use to create art. Most galleries will have artists on hand, doing demonstrations and showing examples of their work.

Visitors are encouraged to pick up a Gallery Walk Map, available in any of the galleries. The maps also indicate where good food can be enjoyed. The focus is on art and artists, as galleries will not be offering food or beverage.

The organization will also bring back its popular Quick Draw, giving away two $50 gift certificates each month, good in any of the participating galleries. Visitors can register once per gallery, during their stroll. Thanks to Cascade Sotheby’s in Sisters for underwriting Quick Draw.

The Gallery Walk season will run from the May through September, coinciding SAA’s Fifth Annual Artist Studio Tour at the end of September.

Participating galleries on Hood, Cascade and Main include: Hood Avenue Art, Gary Cooley Collection Gallery, Marigold & True, The Clearwater Gallery, Beacham’s Clock Company, The Stitchin’ Post, Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop, Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery, Metals Studio Gallery, Wildflower Studio, Dyrk Godby Gallery, Cindy and Duncan Campbell Gallery at Sisters Art Works, Grizzly Ridge Makers Market and Raven Makes Gallery.

For more information, email events@sistersartsassociation.org or phone 541-719-8581.

sistersartsassociation.org