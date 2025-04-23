“Know Magic” this May with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Enchantment is all around us at Deschutes Public Library as we invite you to explore “Know Magic” this May. Dabble in whimsical watercolor techniques and learn about the history of foods once believed to hold magical powers. Step up your mocktail game and discover self-care strategies for reducing stress. Join author William L. Sullivan to hear about the state’s prettiest wildflower displays and take an enchanting journey into the world of movie magic. Families can attend a poetry-writing workshop, screen Mary Poppins Returns, and explore activities with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

The Magic of Ukrainian Dessert Crepes: Nalysnyky*

Learn to make one of the most famous Ukrainian desserts with Halyna Artemenko. Nalysnyky translates literally to “as-thin-as-a-leaf” and is filled with a creamy, homemade cheese filling. *These programs are full.

In Lucid Color: Exploring Psilocybin Therapy

Hear about treatment outcomes and legal considerations of psilocybin therapy. Author Jeanette Small details her experiences as a licensed psilocybin facilitator for clients who seek help for a wide range of presenting issues.

The Magic of Mocktails*

Up your mocktail game with selections that offer unique flavors and a healthier choice. Bon Esprits Bottles is dedicated to providing health-conscious ingredients to make non-alcoholic libations. Registration required.

Sunday, May 4 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Thursday, May 22 • 6pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Plays Out Loud: The Princess Bride

Participate in a reader’s theatre tale of true love and adventure. Take on characters from the movie and read the script together from start to finish in under two hours. Beginners welcome in this low-stress theatre environment.

Tuesday, May 6 • 5:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Magical Storytelling with Matthew Friday

Matthew Friday shares inspiring spring stories about magic and wonder. Intended for elementary school-aged children, but open to all; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Tuesday, May 6 • 5:30pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Children’s Museum of Central Oregon Pop-Up Exhibits

Have a blast exploring hands-on, open-ended play exhibits that are surprising, imaginative, and mysterious. Intended for children ages 0–11; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Wednesday, May 7 • 1:30-3pm Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Stories in the Garden at The Environmental Center*

Enjoy a nature-based story time followed by the chance to get your hands dirty in the gardens. Intended for kindergarten-aged children and younger; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Friday, May 9 • 10:30am The Environmental Center | 16 NW Kansas Avenue, Bend

Oregon’s Best Wildflower Hikes

Author and hiking guru William L. Sullivan takes us on a slideshow tour of the state’s prettiest wildflower displays, with ideas for hikes and tips on identifying the flowers.

Friday, May 9 • 4pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Saturday, May 10 • 11am Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Page-to-Screen Family Movie Night

Join us for a magical evening full of music, dance, and fantastical fun for the whole family as we watch Mary Poppins Returns (2018). No tickets necessary; first come, first served.

Friday, May 9 • 6pm Tower Theatre | 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

Magical Foods*

Enjoy a historical overview of the foods once believed to hold magical powers by ancient civilizations. Learn how food was incorporated into the Aztec religion and make a traditional dish to enjoy. Registration required.

Wednesday, May 14 • 5:30pm Arome | 432 SW 6th Street, Redmond

The “Magic” of Archaeology

By uncovering and studying the evidence of past lives, archaeologists discover many things about their culture—from what they ate and how they lived, to the environment in which they made their homes. Discover the mysteries of ancient cultures with The Archaeological Society of Central Oregon.

Friday, May 16 • 1pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

The Magic of Spring: Poetry Workshop*

Writers of all ages and confidence levels are invited to join Matthew Friday as he uses the inspiring magic of spring to create a brand-new shared poem. Registration required.

Tuesday, May 20 • 5pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Self-Care Strategies for Reducing Stress

In today’s fast-paced world, stress has become a common challenge. Explore six self-care habits designed to help reduce stress and strengthen resilience to navigate life’s ups and downs with confidence.

Tuesday, May 20 • 5:30pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Goat Curious: A Beginner’s Guide to Raising Happy Goats*

Dreaming of fresh goat milk, cozy goat fiber, or just the joy of having quirky, loveable goats in your life? This workshop can help you understand the essentials of goat care with a personalized plan. Registration required.

Wednesday, May 21 • 11am Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Watercolor Magic*

Watercolor is a wily character, doing what it wants more often than what you want. This class explores watercolor techniques and control, perfect for all experience levels. Registration required.

Thursday, May 22 • 10:30am Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

Cinema: A Language of Magic

Cinema is a magic language with 24 still frames a second to create the illusion of motion and entire worlds to sweep us away. Local film critic Jared Rasic shares how filmmakers innovate and shape the evolution of cinema’s language.

Tuesday, May 27 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Kids’ Math Night with Mathnasium

Discover the magic of math with fun and games to get your kid excited about STEM. Intended for elementary and middle-school-aged children; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Friday, May 30 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Garden Fair: Make Your Garden Magical

Join Deschutes Public Library and community organizations for this free and fun event! Learn from local experts how to help pollinators, compost, grow vegetables in our climate, conserve water, and more.

Saturday, May 31 • 11am-1pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org