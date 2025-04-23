Oregon Shines Bright During International Dark Sky Week, April 21-28

(Photo by Cody Rheault, provided by Explore Sisters)

In honor of International Dark Sky Week (April 21-28, 2025), the Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon is celebrating the continued expansion of Oregon’s dark sky designations and programming—including new community certifications and the launch of events across the state that elevate both stargazing experiences and environmental stewardship.

Over the past year, Oregon has solidified its standing as a national leader in dark sky preservation, adding the designation of both Antelope and Sisters as official Dark Sky Communities, and with Cottonwood Canyon State Park joining Prineville Reservoir as one of the state’s certified Dark Sky Parks. These new designations, combined with the Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary (OOIDSS) — the largest in the world — serve as a unique haven for stargazers and outdoor enthusiasts, as well as a refuge for wildlife. These areas also underscore the growing role of dark sky tourism in supporting sustainable travel and rural economies across the state.

“Oregon is home to some of the darkest and most awe-inspiring night skies in the world,” said Allie Gardner, industry communications manager at Travel Oregon. “The state’s commitment to dark sky tourism protects our natural resources while enhancing public health. And as part of that commitment, we’re building economic opportunities for rural communities, outfitters, guides, and tourism partners across the state.”

Throughout International Dark Sky Week, communities from the Oregon coast to the high desert will host guided stargazing tours, cultural celebrations, and educational programming — many of which are supported by local tourism investment. Highlights include:

OMSI Portable Planetarium (April 22-23): A traveling planetarium experience will be visiting schools in Paisley and Lakeview. Details here.

A traveling planetarium experience will be visiting schools in Paisley and Lakeview. Details here. PLAYA’s Outback Dark Sky Celebration (April 24-26): A four-night dark sky retreat with a star party, group dinner, and open mic night in Summer Lake. Details here.

A four-night dark sky retreat with a star party, group dinner, and open mic night in Summer Lake. Details here. Lincoln City Dark Sky Celebration (April 24): Community storytelling, classical music under the stars, and a special glass float drop (part of the Finders Keepers program). Details here.

Community storytelling, classical music under the stars, and a special glass float drop (part of the Finders Keepers program). Details here. Fort Rock Sunset Hike & Stargazing Tours (May 24, June 21, July 18, September 20, October 18): Guided sunset hikes and stargazing. Details here.

Guided sunset hikes and stargazing. Details here. Stargazing at Smith Rock : Guests can book an overnight stay and stargaze at The Spot at Smith Rock, complete with telescope viewing and scenic views. Details here.

: Guests can book an overnight stay and stargaze at The Spot at Smith Rock, complete with telescope viewing and scenic views. Details here. Tree Climbing & Treetop Stargazing at Silver Falls : A one-of-a-kind experience in the Willamette Valley where visitors ascend into old-growth trees to camp in hammocks or tree tents under the stars. Details here.

: A one-of-a-kind experience in the Willamette Valley where visitors ascend into old-growth trees to camp in hammocks or tree tents under the stars. Details here. Cottonwood Canyon State Park Night Skies: Set in Eastern Oregon along the John Day River, this newly designated Dark Sky Park offers pristine stargazing conditions, plus hiking, fishing, and horseback riding by day. Details here.

Oregon’s momentum in dark sky preservation is a direct result of strategic collaboration between state tourism leaders, local governments, nonprofit partners, and engaged communities. In addition to the OOIDSS designation in 2024 — a 2.5-million-acre sanctuary spanning Adel, Plush, Summer Lake, and Hart Mountain — recent dark sky certifications include:

Antelope (Wasco County): Oregon’s first International Dark Sky Community

Oregon’s first International Dark Sky Community Sisters (Deschutes County): Became the state’s second International Dark Sky Community.

Became the state’s second International Dark Sky Community. Cottonwood Canyon State Park (Sherman and Gilliam Counties): The state’s newest certified Dark Sky Park.

A 2019 Missouri State University study by Mitchell and Gallaway found that overnight stargazing travelers spend nearly three times more than day-only visitors. With longer nights in off-season months, dark sky areas also have the potential to increase visitor counts year-round — maximizing the efficient use of local and tourism-related resources. As light pollution increases globally, Oregon remains committed to preserving its naturally dark landscapes, which benefits wildlife, human health, and cultural heritage alike.

About Travel Oregon:

