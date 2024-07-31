“Know Migrations” this August with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

To Antarctica and back, the tiny Arctic tern makes the world’s longest migration of any animal. Delve into this phenomenon and more as we get to “Know Migrations” in August. Explore Oregon’s 17 official scenic bikeways and learn how Native American foods transformed the world. Hear about Oregon’s hypersaline Lake Abert as a migratory stopover and attend an engaging presentation on bat diversity and ecology. Discover Central Oregon’s transition from livestock to automobiles. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Early Transportation in Central Oregon

Travel through time with more than 100 vintage photos to highlight how early travelers braved the pioneer roads and methods of transportation in Central Oregon.

Thursday, August 1 • 12pm Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

Monday, August 12 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Traveling Foods at Arome*

Sample new recipes featuring Native American foods such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and potatoes. Discover their culinary roots and how they were introduced to other cultures around the world. Registration required.

Monday, August 12 • 5:30pm Arome | 432 SW Sixth Street, Redmond

Cycling Across Oregon

Follow along as a group of friends set out to explore the 17 official Oregon scenic bikeways in a single year. Hear about the stories, surprises, and revelations they encounter with photos from the road.

Wednesday, August 14 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Thursday, August 15 • 4pm Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

Natural History of Lake Abert

Hear about Oregon’s culturally and ecologically extraordinary hypersaline Lake Abert with Ron Larson, PhD. This presentation features information to better understand why Lake Abert needs our ongoing attention so that it remains an essential part of the Great Basin ecosystem.

OSU’s Northwestern Bat Hub

Bats are one of the most diverse and mysterious animals on the planet. Join an engaging presentation on bat diversity and ecology as we delve into the fascinating world of bats, exploring their unique adaptations and the challenges they face.

Wednesday, August 21 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Saturday, August 24 • 11am La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org