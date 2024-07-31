2024 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is back, promising an unforgettable experience filled with top-tier entertainment, thrilling rodeo events, and fun-filled activities for all ages. Scheduled from July 31 to August 4, 2024, this year’s fair is set to be the largest and most exciting yet, attracting visitors from across Oregon and beyond.

Concert Series

The Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series is the highlight of the fair, featuring an incredible lineup of renowned artists:

Wednesday, July 31: The Fray — Known for their hit singles How to Save a Life and Over My Head (Cable Car), this Grammy-nominated band promises a night of unforgettable music.

Thursday, August 1: Billy Currington — Enjoy the soulful country hits of Billy Currington, including chart-toppers like People Are Crazy and Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right.

Friday, August 2: Yung Gravy — Bringing his unique blend of hip-hop and humor, Yung Gravy will have the crowd dancing all night.

Saturday, August 3: Lil Kim with Bow Wow — Experience the electrifying performance of hip-hop legends Lil Kim and Bow Wow, known for their numerous hits and dynamic stage presence.

Sunday, August 4: Banda Recoditos with 512 the Selena Experience — Close the fair with the vibrant sounds of Banda Recoditos and the beloved tunes of Selena, performed by 512 the Selena Experience.

Rodeo Events

The nightly NPRA Championship Rodeo is back, featuring top riders and ropers competing for glory. On Sunday, don’t miss the Duel in the Desert High School Head to Head Rodeo Challenge, showcasing the talents of the next generation of rodeo stars.

Grounds Entertainment

Visitors can look forward to a diverse array of on-ground entertainment throughout the fair:

iFlip Trampoline Show — Prepare to be wowed by the acrobatics and high-flying stunts of the iFlip team.

Sea Lion Spectacular — Delight in the antics and educational performances of these amazing marine mammals.

Dino's & Dragons Show — Explore the prehistoric world with life-sized dinosaurs and mythical dragons in an educational and thrilling exhibit.

The Wilder Show — Experience a variety of engaging and entertaining performances that captivate audiences of all ages.

Tyzen Comedy Hypnosis Show — Laugh out loud with Tyzen's hilarious and mind-bending comedy hypnosis.

JD Platt's K9 Kings Dog Show — Watch these talented dogs perform tricks and agility demonstrations that will leave you amazed.

Clown College — Laugh and learn with the entertaining antics of clowns.

Chazz Jungle Drums — Feel the rhythm with captivating drum performances.

Bright Heart Circus — Enjoy the magic of circus acts and performances.

Circus Adventure — An interactive and engaging experience for all ages.

SpoonMan and Washboard Willy — Unique musical performances that are fun and engaging.

Rock Bottom Boys — Enjoy the lively tunes of this entertaining band.

4H and FFA Livestock Displays

The fair also proudly showcases 4H and FFA livestock displays, where you can witness the hard work and dedication of young farmers and agricultural enthusiasts. These displays highlight the importance of agriculture in our community and provide an educational experience for all visitors.

Local Bands

Support local talent and enjoy performances by Chained to Stone, John Rioch, Tony Buckman, Grits & Gravy, Kristi Kinsey, Sweet Motor, Root Down and many more. These artists bring a variety of musical styles that will keep the atmosphere lively and enjoyable.

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo continues to be the premier event east of the Cascades, offering something for everyone. With so much to see and do, make sure to mark your calendars and join us for a week of fun, excitement, and community spirit.

Tickets and Information

Admission to the fair includes access to all concerts, rodeo events, and on-ground entertainment. VIP tickets for the concert series are available for just $10.

About Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center:

The Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center is a premier event facility located in Redmond, Oregon. Hosting over 200 events annually, it is home to the High Desert Stampede, Columbia River Circuit Finals, and the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo. The Expo Center provides a dynamic space for a variety of events, from concerts and rodeos to trade shows and community gatherings.

