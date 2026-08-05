“Know Nothing” this August with Deschutes Public Library

(Artwork courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

It’s okay to not know it all. Join the library as we explore “Know Nothing” this August. Dive into the unknown world of black holes and learn about the Antebellum South era in the United States. Refresh your wardrobe at a clothing swap and explore William Shakespeare’s Macbeth in a two-part series. Learn simple ways to reduce wildfire risk to your home and get survival-savvy with a wilderness safety course before your next adventure. Kids can help Professor Universe solve the carbon conundrum and teens can participate in an escape room at the library. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Buddhism, Nature, and Meditation*

Exhale deeply and learn a few simple meditation techniques that help settle the mind. Hear a brief introduction to Buddhism and its profound connection through experiences in the natural world.

America for the Americans: The Know Nothing Party

This talk will discuss the political, religious, and economic dynamics that produced the Know Nothing party of the Antebellum era, with an eye to how those historical dynamics have familiar echoes in our contemporary moment.

Buy Nothing Clothing Swap

Refresh your wardrobe with a fun and free clothing swap. Help build a circular community that prioritizes less waste and reuse over buying. Donations are welcome, but not required to participate.

Wednesday, August 5 • 5-7pm Central Library | 61956 SE Santorini Street, Bend

Own Your Zone

Bend Fire & Rescue’s “Own Your Zone” is a community wildfire preparedness campaign focused on getting residents to take simple, specific actions to reduce wildfire risk around their homes, especially by creating defensible space within the first five feet.

Wednesday, August 5 • 5:30pm Central Library | 61956 SE Santorini Street, Bend

Carve Away to Nothing: Relief Printmaking*

Explore the art of subtraction—carving away material to reveal an image, working between negative and positive space until what remains tells the story. Carve away to nothing and hand-print bold images from linoleum blocks. Registration required.

Escape Room in the Library*

Something strange is happening in the library and nothing is quite what it seems. Participants will race the clock to solve clues, crack riddles, and uncover hidden hints scattered throughout the library. Intended for high school-aged youth. Registration required.

Splints, Stings, and Survival Things

Understand how to stay calm, help others, and be prepared with Scouts from two Bend troops. Learn useful first aid skills, test your teamwork, and take part in exciting, hands-on challenges designed for everyone. Intended for all ages; children under the age of 11 will need assistance from a parent.

Saturday, August 8 • 10am Central Library | 61956 SE Santorini Street, Bend

Professor Universe: A Comedic Science Show

Join Professor Universe on a mission to save the entire planet with a little help from the carbon cycle. Learn how carbon moves between plants and animals, the ground, and the air, keeping our planet safe. Intended for youth ages 5-12; children must be accompanied by a guardian.

Guided Forest Bath*

Take some time to do nothing but feed your soul. Participants will be led through a series of forest bathing invitations by a local Certified Forest Therapy Guide. Registration required.

Tuesday, August 11 • 10:30am Shevlin Park | Meet up instructions will be sent prior to event.

Something Wicked Part 1: Introduction to Macbeth

Explore the world and plot of Macbeth with plenty of time for questions and discussion. This presentation will lead the audience through an exploration of the story of the play using a condensed plot summary.

Tuesday, August 11 • 1pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Something Wicked Part 2: Famous Scenes from MacBeth

Explore the opening scenes and moments from Macbeth and walk away with a better understanding of the language and appreciation of its poetic brilliance. Audience members are invited to join in with the reading—no experience needed.

Wednesday, August 19 • 12pm Central Library | 61956 SE Santorini Street, Bend

Beaded Embroidery Pins*

Play in the world of colorful beads to create a pin/brooch that’s personalized with a monogram. This workshop will cover the basics of beaded embroidery in order to create one-of-a-kind wearable art. This event is intended for ages 12+. Registration required.

Thursday, August 20 • 10am La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

Tintes y Patrones en español*

Exploraremos el teñido textil usando pliegues, amarres y color. Cada participante manipulará la tela doblándola, retorciéndola o atándola antes de sumergirla en color, permitiendo que el proceso revele formas únicas. Dirigida a niños a partir de 6 años y a sus familias. Se recomienda inscribirse previamente.

Domingo, 23 de agosto • 3pm Biblioteca de Redmond | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Black Holes: Making Sense of a Mystery

Dive into the unknown world of black holes. Learn how they were discovered, the types of black holes and how they form, how they are identified, and what happens around a black hole. This presentation will conclude by looking at the exciting mysteries remaining to be uncovered.

Repair Café in English y español

Repair Café is a free Community event that connects people with broken stuff to people who like to fix stuff.

Repair Café es un evento comunitario gratuito que reúne a personas con objetos rotos con personas a las que les gusta arreglar cosas.

Wednesday, August 26 • 5-7pm Central Library | 61956 SE Santorini Street, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aids) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org