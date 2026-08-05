Tedeschi Trucks Band at Hayden Homes Amphitheater August 8

(Photo by Chapman Baehler)

Catch Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic wife and husband duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend on August 8, as part of their Future Soul 2026 Tour.

Tedeschi Trucks Band’s sixth studio album, Future Soul, an 11-track collection, is the band’s most powerful album to date. The infectious I Got You, written by guitarist/vocalist Mike Mattison, takes cues from the spirit of Derek and the Dominos and Delaney & Bonnie to create a driving, mid-tempo classic.

Produced by Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Carrie Underwood) and co-produced by Trucks, Future Soul – recorded at their own Swamp Raga Recording (Jacksonville, Florida) as well as Phantom Studios (Gallatin, Tennessee) – marks the follow-up to TTB’s 2022 conceptual quadruple studio album, I Am The Moon, and their latest live release, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN’) (2025). The heart, honesty, and full-band collaboration on Future Soul makes the forthcoming album the most unique collection to date from the revered 12-piece powerhouse ensemble. The majority of the songwriting was done by Trucks, Tedeschi, Mattison, Gabe Dixon, and Tyler Greenwell with the music sonically pulling from a variety of influences including funk, rock ‘n roll, blues, soul, punk, and much more. Track listing for Future Soul below.

Future Soul has a lot to live up to… and it does. Tedeschi Trucks Band’s debut studio album, Revelator, won the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Blues Album, while 2018’s Live From the Fox Oakland was nominated for a Best Contemporary Blues Album Grammy. Since forming in 2010, TTB has been nominated for numerous Americana Music Honors & Awards and won Band of the Year in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2023 at the Blues Music Awards. They’ve sold out Madison Square Garden and over 20 nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. In 2024, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi (hailed as “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” by NPR) performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, honoring Bonnie Raitt, Grateful Dead, and more, and the full band played the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring one of their biggest influences, Joe Cocker, with an all-star set featuring special guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Teddy Swims, Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams, Chris Robinson, and more.

Known for its world-class musicianship, Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Mike Mattison (guitar, vocals), Gabe Dixon (keys, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums, percussion), Isaac Eady (drums, percussion), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Emmanuel Echem (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone).

Future Soul Track Listing

Crazy Cryin’ I Got You Who Am I Hero What In The World Future Soul Under The Knife Be Kind Devil Be Gone Shout Out Ride On

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