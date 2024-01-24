“Know Puzzles” this February with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Decode a month’s worth of head-scratching mysteries. Uncover myths and misconceptions from a forensic scientist and puzzle together your own fused glass artwork. Join a guided tour to explore a local cave and take the mystery out of DIY sourdough. Kids can create a PVC pipe fort, stretch their minds and bodies with family yoga, and explore fun new board games. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Puzzling Out the Past

To love archaeology is to love puzzles. Join us in exploring the topic of petroglyphs and pictographs, the ancient images found on rocks, with the Archaeological Society of Central Oregon.

Monday, February 5 • 11am Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW Eighth Street, Redmond

Lava Tube Cave Tour with Wanderlust Tours*

Join a guided tour to explore the maze of a local cave. Renowned naturalist guides highlight sweet bits of these cool caverns among a ponderosa pine-studded backdrop. Registration required.

Family Yoga Workshop

Connect with your child through songs, sign language, movement, and breath. This class includes a full-body warm up, partner yoga, calming touch exercises, and resting time. Intended for children ages 0-5 and their caregiver.

Tie-Dye Patterns*

Explore the basics of tie-dye patterns to produce a t-shirt that will delight the eye. Registration required.

Thursday, February 15 • 1pm Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Bend

Monday, February 26 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Family Game Night with Modern Games

Our friends from Modern Games provide a selection of their favorite games with staff support to help you discover your next favorite game. Intended for school-age children and their caregiver.

Wednesday, February 21 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Thursday, February 22 • 6pm High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond

Puzzle Swap

Bring your gently used puzzles in the original box and take home new-to-you puzzles. Attendees are also welcome to take puzzles even if they don’t have one to swap.

Saturday, February 24 • 9am Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Sourdough Bread Starter Class at Arome*

Puzzled by sourdough? Explore the history of sourdough and attend a live demonstration on how to make a starter from scratch that you can take and bake at home. Registration required.

Sunday, February 25 • 2pm Arome | 432 SW Sixth Street, Redmond

So You Want to Be a Forensic Scientist

A forensic scientist from the Oregon State Police Forensic Services Division dispels myths and misconceptions about the real work versus television portrayals.

Monday, February 26 • 1pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

PVC Pipe Forts*

Pipes, connectors, right angles—oh my! This fort-building workshop utilizes puzzle-solving and purposeful play to construct imaginative forts. Intended for children ages 3-10 and their caregiver. Registration required.

Fortalezas de Tubería PVC (programa bilingüe) ofrecido el 26 de febrero con interpretación en español.

Trivia on the Moon at Silver Moon Brewing

Join Trivia on the Moon for six rounds of exciting questions specially put together for the library with the chance to win some great prizes. Trivia on the Moon is regularly voted one of Bend’s best trivia nights.

Tuesday, February 27 • 6pm Silver Moon Brewing | 24 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend

Glass Fusing Workshop at Live Laugh Love Art*

Puzzle together artwork with glass elements. Create and design your own glass pattern that will be fused together to form one piece. Registration required. Ages 18+

Wednesday, February 28 • 12pm Live Laugh Love Art | Sunriver

