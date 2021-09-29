EDCO Announces the Early Stage Finalists Presenting at Bend Venture Conference

(Tonsil Tech wins PubTalk Audience Award, walks away with $3,000 | Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) announces the five finalists advancing in the Early Stage competition for the 18th Annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC) on Thursday-Friday, October 21-22, 2021. These companies will compete for a minimum investment of $30,000 from Portland Seed Fund.

Eight companies took the stage both virtually and in-person to pitch during last week’s Central Oregon PubTalk. This competition includes companies that have a great idea and are close to “proof of concept.” They are pre-revenue (or very early) and are in the process of testing their product in the market. The Early Stage companies will pitch during BVC on Friday, October 22.

In addition to being a finalist, Tonsil Tech won the audience vote and received a $3,000 cash award, courtesy of Washington Trust Bank.

In alphabetical order, the Early Stage finalists that will compete at BVC are:

cannecht (Bend) — A digital marketplace to help cannabis operators find and secure service contracts with trusted providers. KinectAir (Vancouver, Washington) — Private aviation made public. Affordable, soon-to-be-electric, aircraft booked from your smartphone using local community airports. LifeAir (Portland) — Saving millions of lives by pioneering the first ventilator that eliminates patient-to-patient transmission of diseases, such as pneumonia and COVID. Radious (Portland) — An online marketplace for rentable home office and meeting space. Tonsil Tech (Redmond) — At-home handheld device to remove tonsil stones painlessly and effectively.

