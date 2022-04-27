Labyrinth Concert — Stroll while Experiencing Live Piano, Harp & Art

(UUFCO Labyrinth. (Inset left) Pianist Paula Dreyer | Photo by Benjamin Edwards. (Inset right) Harpist Danielle Summerville | Photos courtesy of Paula Dreyer)

Meander through a labyrinth trail and listen to piano and harp while an artist paints. Join us for a unique, soul-awakening experience.

This outdoor concert features some of Bend’s local creatives — pianist Paula Dreyer from Piano Flow Live, harpist Danielle Summerville and visual artist Michelle Lindblom.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) Patio offers the perfect setting for an outdoor concert.

Audience members can listen on the patio, or take a meditative stroll with wireless headphones to explore the nearby trails and labyrinth.

Feel free to BYOB in a reusable container. Music always pairs well with wine. 🙂

The set lists include a mix of meditative original music, classical, and improvised styles.

Observe the creative process as visual artist Michelle Lindblom makes a unique painting, inspired by the music.

Children are welcome.

A portion of the proceeds go towards UUFCO and educational support for local nonprofit Ellipse Theater Community .

Now that the Moonlight Ski Concerts are over, the Bend Creative Music Project is ready for new outdoor adventures combining music and art.

Be sure to subscribe at pauladreyer.com or follow @littlegemsforpiano on Instagram to be the first to hear about future concerts.

Tickets can be reserved at pianoandharp.eventbrite.com.

May 22 • 2-3:30pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon in Bend.

Suggested Donation $20-$50

pauladreyer.com • littlegemsforpiano.com