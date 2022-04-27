Town Hall Meeting will Explore Center for the Arts — Public Input Sought

Area residents and community members are being invited to participate in conversations about the proposed Central Oregon Center for the Arts. The conversations will take place at three town hall meetings at Coats Campus Center, 2600 NW College Way, Bend.

Tuesday, May 3 — Arts and Culture Groups and Individuals from 4-5:30pm

Wednesday, May 4 — Business and Real Estate Leaders from 4-5:30pm

Thursday, May 5 — Community at Large from 4-5:30pm

The topic of conversations will be a study, currently underway, designed to explore the possibilities of building and operating a performing- and visual-arts center in Central Oregon that will serve the diverse cultural needs of Central Oregon through stage, music, fine-arts and education in the Tri-County region to support and develop arts and culture.

Dubbed a “discovery study,” it is being conducted by the Arts Consulting Group, a national firm with offices in Portland. It will rely on input from artistic communities, residents and thought leaders throughout Central Oregon. The town hall meetings will be moderated by members of the ACG team.

Questions to be answered by the study include what form and size the proposed center for the arts should be, where it might best be located, how it might be financed, how it can fit the needs of all area residents and more.

The Arts Consulting Group has developed an online community engagement survey to gather feedback and ideas. Click here to participate in the survey . The survey deadline is May 8.

Attendance is free, but registration is required. To register for the event, visit cocarts.org .

For additional information, contact Jon Thompson, COCA communications chair, at info@cocarts.org or at 818-207-1026.