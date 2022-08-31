LAST CALL for Summer Programs

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Last Week of Summer Programs

There are a few daily programs at the Museum that only take place during the summer. Don’t let them pass you by!

Feel the brush of a raptor flying just overhead in the outdoor flight program Raptors of the Desert Sky. Gain a new appreciation for our aquatic friends in High Desert Fish Tales. Get snout to snout with a porcupine and skunk in Desert Dwellers.

Summer programs end Monday, September 5.

Daily Schedule

Keep the Kiddos Busy This Winter

As summer wraps up, are you already asking yourself what will your little do during winter break? We’ve already got a plan! Registration for Kids Camp Winter 2022 opens Friday, September 2.

Registration will be held as a lottery, a random drawing of all caregivers who register their children between Friday, September 2 (9am) and Sunday, September 11 (5pm).

The High Desert Museum moved to a lottery in an effort to make registration more accessible for all families.

Winter Kids Camp Registration Begins

Friday, September 2

9am

Members receive a 20 percent discount on programs and events including Kids Camp. Become a member today!

Learn More

See Wildlife through a New Lens

Jump into learning at the Wildlife Conservation Photography workshop on Thursday, September 8!

Join our wildlife team to learn about and photograph the wildlife in our care. Experienced photographers will assist you with camera techniques for portrait-style and action photography opportunities with raptors and mammals.

Wildlife Conservation Photography

Thursday, September 8

10am-2pm

$150, members receive 20 percent discount

RSVP: Prepayment Required

Spots Still Available for PLAYA Weekend

Spend four days in September nurturing your creative side at Lost in Place. The Writing Ranch and High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend writing intensive at PLAYA, an arts and sciences residency campus located on Summer Lake, Oregon.

Daily generative writing workshops, led by High Desert writer and poet Ellen Waterston, will be informed and complemented by morning field trips and evening discussions led by naturalist and High Desert Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson and noted archaeologist Dennis Jenkins, Field School Director for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History Museum/University of Oregon.

Lost in Place Writing Intensive

Thursday, September 8 – Sunday, September 11

PLAYA at Summer Lake

$750 per person, all-inclusive

Questions can be directed to info@writingranch.com

RSVP: Prepayment Required

highdesertmuseum.org