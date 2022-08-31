BendFilm Festival Updates

(Photos | Courtesy of BendFilm)

19th Annual BendFilm Festival Set to Run in Person October 6-9 & Streaming Online October 10-23, 2022

The Oscar Qualifying BendFilm Festival will Present 71 Short Films & 33 Feature Films from Around the Globe

BendFilm has announced the 20 feature films in competition categories from the 19th annual BendFilm Festival running October 6-23, 2022. Many filmmakers and producers are scheduled to attend the festival to host post-film discussions, participate in panels and enjoy Bend’s scenic beauty. BendFilm Festival is recognized by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as Oscar qualifying for narrative, animated and indigenous short films.

BendFilm has also announced the 71 short films set to screen at the 19th annual BendFilm Festival running October 6-23, 2022. BendFilm Festival is recognized by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as Oscar qualifying for narrative, animated and indigenous short films.

Short films are curated into blocks that share a unifying theme. Some examples include: survival, familial bonds, exploration of self, connections to nature, kid centric stories, healing and sacred indigenous traditions. BendFilm is presenting seven short films as World Premieres.

BendFilm will continue its filmmaker-focused efforts to award over $12,000 in prizes directly to independent filmmakers in these competition categories including $5,000 for Best of Show. Passes are on sale now for the in-person festival events October 6-9 and the streaming events October 10-23.

“There are films in the shorts categories that you feel on a cellular level rather than passively watching,” Selin Sevinc, BendFilm head programmer, said. “I encourage everyone to try a shorts program to see a wide range of stories that are life-affirming, unpredictable, thought-provoking and fun.”

Upcoming BendFilm Festival announcements include Spotlight feature films, the 2022 First Features honoree and (Indie) Woman of the Year honoree. Submissions are now open for a grant offering $10,000 to a BIPOC filmmaker which will be given out after a live pitch at the Festival.

Short Films Selected to Screen in BendFilm 2022:

Animated Shorts

C’est La Vie (Poland) | Directed by Jacek Olejnik, Rafał Sankiewicz, Wojciech Sankiewicz and Bartosz Terlicki

West Coast Premiere

A man faces the most peculiar moment in the art of life, balance and choices, finding that some everyday decisions may seem meaningless, while others can turn your world upside down.

Homebird (United Kingdom) | Directed by Ewa Smyk

Oregon Premiere

Struggling to make it in a big city, a young artist finds herself retreating into the rose-tinted memories of the village she left behind.

Ice Merchants (Portugal/France/UK) | Directed by João Gonzalez

U.S. Premiere

Every day, a father and his son parachute from their cliff top house to the village on the ground, where they sell the ice.

More Than I Want to Remember (USA/Chile) | Directed by Amy Bench

Northwest Premiere

In southeastern Congo, 14-year-old Mugeni awakes to the sounds of bombs and finds herself completely alone. (Plays before The Game).

My Year of Dicks (USA) | Sara Gunnarsdóttir

Northwest Premiere

An imaginative 15-year-old is stubbornly determined to lose her virginity despite the pathetic pickings in the outskirts of Houston in the early ’90s.

New Moon (USA/France) | Directed by Jeremie Balais, Jeff LeBars, Raul Domingo

Northwest Premiere

An imaginative, surrealist journey of a Black boy and his mother on a summer evening in a West Philadelphia backyard. (Plays before Butterfly in the Sky)

Of Wood (USA) | Directed by Owen Klatte

Northwest Premiere

Carvings come alive to illustrate the uses of wood — until things get out of hand. (Plays before Path of the Panther)

The Originals (USA) | Directed by Cristina Maria Costantini and Alfie Kim Koetter

Oregon Premiere

Ten years after falling in love with their Brooklyn landlord, Matty “Square” Ruggieroand, Cristina and Alfie get back in touch with Matty to hear stories of what it was like to grow up in South Brooklyn, where money was tight but friendships were tighter.

The Record (Switzerland) | Directed by Jonathan Laska

Northwest Premiere

An antique musical instrument dealer receives a magical vinyl record from a traveler that plays lost memories and is flooded with childhood reveries.

The Seine’s Tears (France) | Directed by Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer, Alice Letailleur

Northwest Premiere

On October 17, 1961, Algerian workers took to the Paris streets to protest the mandatory curfew imposed by the police. (Plays before You Resemble Me)

Documentary Shorts

Conducting Life (USA) | Directed by Diane Moore

Central Oregon Premiere

In a profession that has traditionally overlooked musicians of color, Roderick Cox is on a quest to succeed in the highly competitive field of orchestral conducting.

Fog (USA) | Directed by Michael Pedraza

Northwest Premiere

Moved by the inhumanity of homelessness on his daily walk to work, a San Francisco doctor decides to take action.

Janwaar (USA) | Directed by Danny Schmidt

West Coast Premiere

Raw talent, creativity and unadulterated childhood find a home on four wheels, and manage to break down generations of caste and gender barriers in the process. (Plays before Au Revoir)

Kinderland (USA) | Directed by Amy Grappell

Northwest Premiere

The story of two secular Jewish summer camps that have cultivated social activists for almost a century and are still in existence today.

Meantime (USA) | Directed by Michael T. Workman

Oregon Premiere

As an isolated winter takes hold, a son returns home to reckon with the past that haunts his father. (Plays before Acidman)

One Buck Won’t Hurt (USA) | Directed by Christopher Stoudt

World Premiere

Four Black teenagers in New Orleans support themselves by tap dancing for tips in the French Quarter, navigating the reckless optimism of youth and the bitter pains of growing up fast in the incarceration capital of America.

Seeds for the Future (Spain) | Directed by Alberto Utrera

U.S. Premiere

To safeguard their culinary heritage and family legacy, brothers and restaurant owners go on a journey where they discover the alarming rate of diminishing crop diversity.

Stranger at the Gate (USA) | Directed by Joshua Seftel

Oregon Premiere

A would-be terrorist’s plan takes an unexpected turn when he meets the people he set out to kill.

Takilma Stories (USA) | Directed by Philip Lauri and Steven Oliver

Central Oregon Premiere

Protests in the streets. Environmental crises. A madman in the White House. Welcome to 1970. In a quiet pocket of Oregon, a utopian community of hippies, midwives and self-taught builders reflect on being one of the last idyllic and uncompromised places in America.

The Space Between Us (USA) | Directed by Gabriel Diamond

Northwest Premiere

A pair of dancers, teachers and activists in the Bay Area take part in a radical experiment in the power of bearing witness, inviting vulnerability and sharing movement in a time of social distancing and racial reckoning.

Unflinching Grace (USA) | Directed by Bill Frakes

Northwest Premiere

Three legendary photojournalists travel the globe in search of the truth as they seek to tell stories that need to be told, from hometowns to war-ravaged lands.

Visions (USA) | Directed by Karina Lomelin Ripper

West Coast Premiere

Three artists — a first-generation Congolese-American illustrator, a Chicanx musician and a Vietnamese visual and textile artist — find elation through art.

When the Swallows Fly Away (Belgium) | Directed by Sébastien Pins

Oregon Premiere

In a small rural village, a young boy befriends Fernand and Andrée, a farmer couple who, at 80 years old, find themselves struggling to feed their remaining livestock.

Environmental / Outdoor

Before I Die (USA) | Directed by Mark Anders and Rush Sturges

Northwest Premiere

Following the untimely death of their father to Early-Onset Alzheimer’s, the Bussell family grapples with the life-altering decision of whether or not to find out if they too carry the gene.

JEFF (Canada/USA) | Directed by Walter Woodman

Northwest Premiere

JEFF is an Amazon delivery drone on his last mission during the apocalypse. (Plays before Unidentified)

I Am Salmon (USA) | Directed by Whit Hassett

Northwest Premiere

A longtime environmentalist and former captain of a salmon troller connects humanity with salmon and the sea through the subtle art of poetry and gyotaku, or fish rubbing.

Mandatory Gear (USA) | Directed by Emily Hopcian

West Coast Premiere

In the male-dominated sport of adventure racing, one team challenges history and stereotypes in a competition through Central Oregon’s wilderness. (Plays before Pasang)

Monumental Divide (USA) | Directed by Brian Olliver

Oregon Premiere

A young couple comes to terms with social forces that drove them out of a utopian rural community.

Ola Ka Honua (Australia) | Directed by Jilli Rose

U.S. Premiere

For the past 25 years, thousands of volunteers at Auwahi, a storied forest on the leeward side of a volcano on Maui, have proven that it’s never too late for restoration. (Plays before Uyra: The Rising Forest)

Push (USA) | Directed by Jasmine Quinones

Oregon Premiere

A young Puerto Rican woman feels the friction of her identity and her passion for skateboarding.

Yo Gleans (USA) | Directed by Blake Horn

Central Oregon Premiere

A day in the life of Yosarian Bisbee, aka Yo, who gathers “junk” from the local dump and unwanted food from the grocery store, all in an effort to minimize waste.

Indigenous Shorts

Bring the Salmon Home (USA) | Directed by Shane Anderson

Central Oregon Premiere

Tribal communities embark on a 300-mile run in solidarity to the headwaters of the Klamath River.

Daughter of the Sea (Puerto Rico) | Directed by Alexis C. Garcia

Oregon Premiere

After the death of her grandfather, a young woman experiences a spiritual awakening when she is called by Yemaya, the orisha Goddess of the Sea.

Kumu Niu (USA) | Directed by Alex Cantatore

Northwest Premiere

On the island of O’ahu, grassroots movement Niu Now is on a mission to restore the niu, or coconut, as a fundamental food crop in Hawai’i.

Rosalie Fish (USA) | Directed by Tim Kemple and Faith Briggs

West Coast Premiere

For an Indigenous student-athlete and activist, running isn’t just a sport. (Plays before Being Michelle)

Sakari Farms: First Foods Cooking (USA) | Directed by Robert A. Cuadra

World Premiere

Spring Alaska from Sakari Farms demonstrates how salmon plays a critical role in our shared ecosystem and has sustained our tribes living throughout the Columbia River Watershed for centuries.

No Spectators Allowed (USA) | Directed by Kanani Koster

Oregon Premiere

A true crime podcast host sits down with an Indigenous woman to record her sister’s cold case, but their intentions for telling this story come to a head as they examine the night in question.

Winter Worm Summer Grass (USA) | Directed by Justin Perkinson

Central Oregon Premiere

In the remote mountains along the Tibetan Plateau, a family forages the meadow for medicinal caterpillar fungus.

Kids and Family

Cat and Moth (UK and Canada) | Directed by India Barnardo

Northwest Premiere

A fluffy white cat wants nothing more than to find the most comfortable spot in the universe, but little does she know a fuzzy winged intruder, Monty, has his eye on it, too.

Echo (South Korea) | Directed by Sang Joon Kim

World Premiere

Two brothers living in an apartment in Korea in the ’90s are disrupted every morning at dawn by a stranger’s yelling. After hearing a rumor that he’s a cannibal, they start their own investigation to find the man’s motives.

Laika & Nemo (Germany) | Directed by Jan Gadermann and Sebastian Gadow

Northwest Premiere

In his big diving suit and helmet, Nemo looks different than everyone around him, until he meets Laika, an astronaut.

Run Totti Run (USA) | Directed by Shad Lee Bradbury

Northwest Premiere

A young boy and his dog in the rice fields of Cambodia encounter an unmoving obstacle that will bring their love to light in this endearing story between best friends.

The Social Chameleon (USA) | Directed by Alex Ross

Oregon Premiere

Everything changes for Cosmo, a chameleon who can’t seem to find his place in the jungle, when he meets another reptile like him.

Narrative Shorts

An Irish Goodbye (Ireland) | Directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Northwest Premiere

Against the backdrop of a rural Northern Ireland, estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan reunite following the untimely death of their mother and the discovery of her unfulfilled bucket list.

Babysitting (USA) | Directed by Patrick Noth

World Premiere

Working from home as a creative can be difficult, especially when you’re babysitting three kids.

Cactus Touch (USA) | Directed by Michael Langan

Central Oregon Premiere

What happens if you touch the cactus?

Chorus (USA) | Directed by Daneil J. Egbert

Northwest Premiere

A brokenhearted music teacher must harmonize with his increasingly desperate son after 9/11.

Concrete and Steel (Spain) | Directed by Oriol Villar

Central Oregon Premiere

Victor and Nacho, lifetime friends and mafiosos, have been chained together and abandoned in a deserted area with no clear way to escape, but a confession from Nacho will change their lives forever.

Congratulations (USA) | Directed by Emma Hall-Martin

World Premiere

On the day of her mother’s wedding, Delia seeks clarity about a strange moment with her stepfather.

El Carrito (USA) | Directed by Zahida Pirani

Oregon Premiere

Nelly, who lives alone with her elderly father and makes ends meet by working as a street vendor, is forced to take a leap of faith or be resigned in her position forever.

El Portafolio (USA) | Directed by Scottie Cameron

Northwest Premiere

Clutching a mysterious briefcase, a man arrives home late to his concerned wife.

Enchanted Cove (USA) | Directed by Jeff Kardesch

U.S. Premiere

A woman on a hike discovers a body at the basin of a waterfall. Nearby, she finds a camera on a tripod. After the police arrive, she returns home, only to have forgotten to hand over the camera.

Enjoy (United Kingdom) | Directed by Saul Abraham

Northwest Premiere

Progressive muscle relaxation, Lycra, spoken word. As Michael (Himesh Patel) seeks novel ways to halt his spiraling depression, a moment of hope arrives via an unexpected source.

Esther in Wonderland (USA/Switzerland) | Directed by Stephanie Bollag

West Coast Premiere

Drawn to the expressiveness of hip hop and breakdance, Esther tests the boundaries of her restricted existence as a young married woman in the Hasidic community of 1990s Crown Heights, New York.

Farmers Dating (USA/France) | Directed by Alexandra Hsu

World Premiere

In rural France, a brokenhearted young farmer struggles to understand a new world of dating, and she’s not sure her tomatoes are ripe for anyone. (Plays before Sweet Disaster)

Georgia (South Korea) | Directed by Jayil Pak

Central Oregon Premiere

Based on a true story, two computer-illiterate parents decide to design a protest banner when the police refuse to investigate their daughter’s alleged suicide.

I Live Here (Canada) | Directed by Tyler Mckenzie Evans

Northwest Premiere

After coming home from a late night study session at the library, a Black university student realizes he is locked out of his apartment building, where he has a confrontation with a skeptical white man.

Le Pompon (France) | Directed by David Hourrègue

Oregon Premiere

Sandra is a struggling single mom and she’s losing the plot — until she sees an opportunity to get even with the world.

Moles (Switzerland) | Directed by Vanja Victor Kabir Tognola

Oregon Premiere

Unable to afford a fancy holiday, a family fakes one through photoshopped posts on social media.

Monkey-Love, Please Hold (Canada) | Directed by Greg Fox

Oregon Premiere

When reclusive, heartbroken and karaoke-loving Ben receives an unsolicited package from a mysterious delivery man, his stale dreary life is turned upside down.

North Star (USA) | Directed by P. J. Palmer

Oregon Premiere

A rural rancher and his ailing husband, struggling against poverty and isolation, are forced to make a heartbreaking decision in order to preserve the dignity of their marriage in the face of mounting pressures from relatives.

Payraise (France) | Directed by Régis Granet

U.S. Premiere

During her annual review, an employee understands that, once again, she will not receive a raise.

Rendezvous (USA) | Directed by Benjamin Howard

Northwest Premiere

A teenager searches for intimacy, and finds out what happens when innocence is lost and childhood ends — all within a single afternoon.

The Diaper Cake (Ukraine) | Directed by Anastasia Babenko

Oregon Premiere

Lena and Vitya are a young couple, who now have a baby and no choice but to grow up.

The Fourth (USA) | Directed by Johnny Kirk

Northwest Premiere

Eager to celebrate the Fourth of July, a group of young black and Latino friends experience a police encounter that shatters the meaning of the holiday.

The Mighty Kingdom (France) | Directed by Julien Meynet

U.S. Premiere

Every Sunday in the mountains of Corsica, Jean and Matthias go hunting with their father, Petru. While they are preparing to hunt at dawn, a violent fight erupts between the two brothers.

The Red Suitcase (Luxembourg) | Directed by Cyrus Neshvad

West Coast Premiere

A 16-year-old veiled Iranian girl is terrified to leave the Luxembourg airport.

The Thing That Happened (USA) | Directed by Amelia Asilis

World Premiere

A troubled woman and her therapist wade through the landscape of her mind to face a childhood event.

The Truth of a Thousand Nights (USA) | Directed by Chris Molina

West Coast Premiere

After an explosive hook-up, two men bond over their differing views on love, sex and relationships.

What is in the Ocean? (USA) | Directed by Preston Moss

U.S. Premiere

The interviewee in a 1960s oceanography documentary deserts his post, forcing a bewildered narrator to chase him down. (Plays before Unidentified)

Wishaway (Austria) | Directed by Klara von Veegh

U.S. Premiere

An act of violence forces a young mother and her three-year-old son to flee across wintry Austria, a journey that forces her to realize that we all leave traces in the lives of others, whether we want to or not.

About BendFilm:

BendFilm hosts an annual independent film festival, year-round film exhibitions and programs, and is the proud owner of the Tin Pan Theater – a boutique arthouse cinema located in downtown Bend’s Tin Pan Alley. The organization is designed to support and nourish filmmakers and enrich the cultural life of Central Oregon while also providing an economic benefit to the region. Celebrating its 19th year, BendFilm is proud to bring diverse voices and visions to the Bend community. The BendFilm Festival runs every October in Bend, Oregon. Make plans to join us October 6-23, 2022 for in-person and virtual cinema plus filmmaker workshops, panels and more. Bend is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, beer lovers and stunning natural scenery. BendFilm is made possible by a dedicated crew of volunteers and generous donors, members and sponsors.