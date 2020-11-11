Last Chance to Register for New Fall Educational Programs

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

We have three new classes starting next week — don’t miss your chance to register for Sisters Folk Festival’s brand new virtual and in-person educational offerings.

See below for descriptions of our new programs, and register today. Registration closes at 12pm on program start date.

Dynamics In Performance (Virtual)

Tuesdays, 7-8:30pm

November 10-December 1 • Online via Zoom

Registration Deadline: November 10, 12pm

Dynamics in Performance is a four-week course taking place on Tuesday evenings from 7-8:30pm, November 10 through December 1. This course — taught virtually by Beth Wood — is geared for musicians who are interested in improving their performance skills, whether their intentions are playing open mics, improving their professional stagecraft or simply improving the delivery of their songs. Participants will learn tips and tricks that will help them improve their confidence and delivery in front of an audience. Cost is $100 for all four weeks.

Writing the Songs Only You Can Write (Virtual)

Mondays, 7-8:30pm

November 9-December 14 • Online via Zoom

Registration Deadline: November 9, 12pm

Writing the Songs Only You Can Write will delve into elements of songwriting, and the limited class size will allow for personalized learning, interaction between participants and a variety of exercises to inspire maximum songwriting creativity. This course will be taught virtually by Beth Wood, a gifted singer-songwriter and winner of the Oregon Book Award Peoples’ Choice Award for her book, Ladder To The Light. The six-week program takes place from 7-8:30pm on Monday evenings from November 9 through December 14. Cost is $150 for all six weeks.

Americana Fiddle Club

Mondays & Wednesdays 5-6pm

November 9-December 16 • Sisters Art Works Building

Registration Deadline: November 9, 12pm

Open to HS students of all musical ability levels

The Americana Fiddle Club for students in grades 9-12 will take place at Sisters Art Works on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-6pm, November 9-December 16. The space is large enough to allow a small cohort of up to ten students to physically distance during COVID-19.

Other safety measures will be taken, including no sharing of instruments and requiring mask wearing during class. The club will be hosted by instructor Melissa Stolasz, who started playing the fiddle as an adult beginner. Since then she has gone to numerous camps, been part of Ceilidh bands and is always striving to learn more on this amazing instrument. In her travels around the world, Melissa has started fiddle clubs in Korea, Texas and South Africa. She currently teaches math and science (and fiddle club) at Ridgeview High School in Redmond and is very excited to be part of expanding the musical community here in her hometown of Sisters.

The club is open to all ability levels; no music experience is needed and students will learn to play by ear, without sheet music. Cost is $110 for all 12 classes and instruments can be rented for an additional $30. Need-based scholarships are available with the goal of no one being excluded due to cost.

