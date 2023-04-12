Learn Posh Pescatarian Cooking with Chef Candy

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Click on Course Titles for Details or Call 541-383-7270

Meet Candy Argondizza

Chef Candy grew up in a close-knit Italian family where food was the center of every gathering. This led to her love of food and sharing of ideas. She began her career with a degree from the Culinary Institute of America and worked her way through many of New York City’s finer restaurants. She has spent the last 17 years teaching and guiding future chefs at the helm of the International Culinary Center in NYC. There she worked alongside and collaborated with many of the culinary world’s best-known chefs.

Candy has contributed to various cookbooks, is often sought for her advice and tips for food magazines, and has been featured at the James Beard House. She was also honored with Culinary Teacher of the Year by the International Association of Culinary Professionals.

She is excited to continue sharing her culinary knowledge and talents with all food lovers in Bend and Central Oregon. As an avid triathlete and accomplished runner, Candy feels right at home in the Bend active community.

Eat light, and healthy, and learn new ways to incorporate delicious fish into your diet. In this 3-part pescatarian series, you will learn to cook fish using different techniques and regional flavors. From steaming the French style “en papillote,” to grilling salmon filets in your backyard, to impressing your family and friends with fresh sautéed sea scallops as they do in Italy! All styles are sure to make cooking and eating fish enjoyable! Students may register for any of the stand-alone classes, or the full series at a discounted price.

Saturdays, April 22, May 6 and May 20

10am-1pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute 117; $249

Can’t take the full series? Individual classes available at $99 each!

Eat light, and healthy, and learn new ways to incorporate delicious fish into your diet. In the first, in a series of three classes, you will learn to steam fish in a paper bag, known by the French term, fish en papillote. Fish will be market availability and served alongside vegetables and rice. Students may register for any of the stand-alone classes, or the full series at a discounted price.

Saturday, April 22

10am-1pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute 117; $99

Eat light, and healthy, and learn new ways to incorporate delicious fish into your diet. In the second, in a series of three classes, you will learn to grill salmon like a backyard grill master. Salmon will be served with a homemade lemon and tarragon aioli and grilled vegetables. Students may register for any of the stand-alone classes, or the full series at a discounted price.

Saturday, May 6

10am-1pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute 117; $99

Eat light, and healthy, and learn new ways to incorporate delicious fish into your diet. In the third, in a series of three classes, you will learn to sauté fresh sea scallops. Using this high heat method, learn to make sweet scallops and classic Italian risotto with crispy capers and lemon. Students may register for any of the stand-alone classes, or the full series at a discounted price.

Saturday, May 20

10am-1pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute 117; $99

cocc.edu