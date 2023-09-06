Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Frankie Moreno

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Friday, September 8 at 7:30pm

Join us for opening night of the Tower’s 2023-24 season with Frankie Moreno!

This five-time Las Vegas “Headliner of the Year” consistently breaks records and wows audiences with his fiery brand of goodtime Rock n’ Roll. Moreno’s debut show in Central Oregon – “Blue Suede Tunes” – includes a five-piece band driving the swaggering singer/pianist’s modern take on classic pop and dance music.

Foy Vance

with Bonnie Bishop

Presented by Knitting Factory Entertainment

Tuesday, September 12 at 7pm

Hailing from Northern Ireland and deeply rooted in the rich musical history of the Southern United States, Vance was the second artist signed to Gingerbread Man Records, Ed Sheeran’s label at Atlantic Records.

Foy’s on the road again showcasing songs from one of his most impactful albums, plus selected tracks from his poignant discography, in this “Regarding the Joy of Nothing” Tour.

Coco

Shown in Spanish with English Subtitles

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Wednesday, September 13 at 6pm

As part of the City of Bend Welcoming Week, the Tower Theatre, Partners in Care, Council on Aging and BendFilm welcome unpaid family caregivers to a free movie night with pre-show happy hour.

Caregivers are vulnerable to burnout and isolation. For our immigrant and refugee neighbors who experience additional barriers, the risks are higher.

Pre-show happy hour starts at 4:30pm. Attendees can connect with fellow caregivers, and meet providers from the Council on Aging, Partners in Care, Volunteers in Medicine, Alzheimer’s Association, and more.

The movie is free and open to all with a reservation.

Legend Has It

Presented by Teton Gravity Research

Saturday, September 23 at 3:30pm, 6:15pm & 9pm

Teton Gravity Research is rolling into town for the winter kick-off celebration of the year. On Saturday, September 23rd, join us at the Tower Theatre as we bring our 28th annual ski and snowboard film, Legend Has It, to the big screen. Come early for athlete poster signings and prize giveaways from partners like Atomic, Volkl, YETI, Sierra Nevada, Tincup Whiskey, and many more.

Plus, enter to win the tour grand prizes – with our biggest giveaway ever, as someone will be driving away in a Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek edition. Other grand prizes include a trip to our hometown Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, plus prizes from Atomic, Sierra Nevada, YETI, Eleven Experiences and more.

3:30pm Matinee

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Presented by Oregon Natural Desert Association (ONDA)

Friday, September 29 at 6pm

Oregon Natural Desert Association presents the Wild & Scenic Film Festival! Join us for an evening of short films showcasing our earth’s natural wonders and the amazing stories of activists working to conserve the environment. All proceeds go to benefit Oregon Natural Desert Assocation’s work to protect, defend and restore Oregon’s high desert wild lands, waters, and wildlife. Doors open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm. Join us before the show to chat with ONDA staff, learn about current advocacy and volunteer opportunities, buy raffle tickets, and catch up with fellow ONDA community members!

