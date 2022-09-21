Meet the Writer Behind the New York Times Bestseller The Emerald Mile

(Photos | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Celebrate this year’s Waterston Desert Writing Prize! Join us on Thursday, September 22 for an evening of readings from Prize winner Caroline Tracey, guest judge Raquel Gutiérrez and keynote speaker Kevin Fedarko.

The Waterston Desert Writing Prize honors literary nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place, and desert literacy with the desert as both subject and setting.

We are excited to welcome acclaimed author Kevin Fedarko, the writer behind The New York Times bestseller The Emerald Mile: The Epic Story of the Fastest Ride in History Through the Heart of the Grand Canyon. He will share insights about the Grand Canyon in his presentation titled “Beneath the River of Shooting Stars: Beauty, Hardship, and Grace in the Grand Canyon.”

Congratulations to Caroline Tracey, this year’s winner of the Waterston Desert Writing Prize!

Her submission “SALT LAKES” is a collection of 18 essays providing a queer perspective on climate change in arid environments. Tracey is based in Tucson, Arizona and focuses her work on culture, environment and migration in the southwestern United States, Mexico and the borderlands between the two.

We’re privileged to include 2022 Waterston Guest Judge Raquel Gutiérrez in our celebration. Gutiérrez is an MFA faculty author at OSU-Cascades. A 2021 recipient of the Rabkin Prize in Arts Journalism, their writing has appeared in Art in America and The Georgia Review. Gutiérrez recently published a memoir, Brown Neon.

Waterston Desert Writing Prize Award Ceremony

Thursday, September 22

5:30-6:30pm reception

6:30-8pm program

$7, members receive 20 percent discount

RSVP: Registration

