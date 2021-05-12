Les Schwab Amphitheater Announces More Live Concerts: Dierks Bentley and NEEDTOBREATHE

(Dierks Bentley | Photo Courtesy of Les Schwab Amphitheater)

Les Schwab Amphitheater has announced the latest in the lineup of concerts this coming summer and fall.

Dierks Bentley with special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum will play the Les Schwab Amphitheater on August 15, and NEEDTOBREATHE with Switchfoot and The New Respects will play on Saturday, September 18.

Dierks Bentley Details

After selling out his warm-up dive bar tour in minutes, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley announced details behind his upcoming amphitheater run, the 2021 BEERS ON ME TOUR, produced by Live Nation. Bentley, known for his “focus on stirring, communal moments” and “unforgettable fire” (Indy Star) on stage, will kick off the cross-country run with special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum on August 13 in Salt Lake City.

“I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called Beers On Me that inspired this year’s tour name,” explains Bentley. “It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up.”

Watch Bentley, Green and McCollum’s live performance of Jerry Reed’s iconic hit Eastbound & Down here: umgn.us/EastBoundAndDown.

Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion streams. Reaching a new creative high while “making music designed to challenge” (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote ten of 13 tracks on his last album, THE MOUNTAIN, which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping release. Following his 19th No. One hit at country radio, he continues to climb the chart with his current Top 20 single, Gone. Bentley has amassed countless nominations from the ACMs, CMAs, Billboard Music Awards and more while also earning 14 Grammy nominations. He just recently celebrated his 15-year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. As “he is dedicated to giving fans the best performance possible” (The Tennesseean) as a headliner for national festivals and during his own headlining run, Bentley has also created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” franchise hosting five locations. For more information visit dierks.com.

Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and southern gospel music. His full-length debut album, DIFFERENT ‘ROUND HERE, was released in 2019 via BMLG Records and produced the GOLD-certified No. One hit, There Was This Girl, and the PLATINUM-certified single I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died. Named ACM’s “2020 New Male Artist of the Year,” Green recently released his latest EP IF IT WASN’T FOR TRUCKS. His additional accolades include being selected as CMT “Listen Up Artist,” Music Row’s 2019 “Next Big Things” and “Breakout Artist of the Year” as well as one of CRS’ 2020 “New Faces.” For more information visit RileyGreenMusic.com.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum began building a following in his native Texas with 2015’s The Limestone Kid. His songwriting earned him a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Nashville in May 2018 and a recording deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in June 2019. Last fall, Parker released his new EP, Hollywood Gold, the highest-selling debut country EP of 2020. Parker just released his new single To Be Loved By You and received an ACM nomination for “New Male Artist of the Year.” For more information visit ParkerMccollum.com.

NEEDTOBREATHE: INTO THE MYSTERY TOUR

With Switchfoot and The New Respects

Saturday, September 18

Les Schwab Amphitheater

TIMELINE

Since 1998, NEEDTOBREATHE has quietly emerged as a dynamic force in rock music, topping the charts, selling out historic venues and generating hundreds of millions of streams to date. The band have gathered one platinum single, four gold singles and a gold album. Along the way, Multiplied notched their first Grammy nomination. Simultaneously, they performed to sold-out crowds at arenas and amphitheaters coast to coast. In addition to garnering two nods at the Billboard Music Awards, they’ve attracted acclaim from People, Rolling Stone, Forbes and many more. In 2020, they sowed the seeds for rebirth with Out of Body. It bowed in the Top 5 of three Billboard charts and reeled in acclaim.

Their second live album, Live From the Woods Vol. 2, recorded at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee at a socially distanced event, was released on April 16.

