Les Schwab Amphitheater Celebrates 20 Years of Music with $20 Tickets to 20 Different Shows

To celebrate 20 years of live music along the banks of the Deschutes River, the Les Schwab Amphitheater is offering a limited release of $20 tickets to 20 different shows for the 2021 concert season, all of which will be sold starting at 10am on Saturday, June 26 at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

A total of 20 of these $20 tickets will be sold per show, with a limit of two specially priced tickets per person. The $20 tickets will be sold only on June 26 at the Ticket Mill, while supplies last.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the date of the first-ever concert at Les Schwab Amphitheater. Lyle Lovett broke in the amphitheater’s original stage on the evening of June 26, 2002. The venue hosted three concerts that year.

“Central Oregon’s been supporting us for two decades,” said Marney Smith, General Manager of the Les Schwab Amphitheater. “This is something special for the locals in the area to help celebrate where we’ve been and where we’re headed.”

The Les Schwab Amphitheater plans to host 26 shows in 2021.

Concerts included as part of the $20 ticket deal include Brantley Gilbert, Rebelution, Trampled by Turtles + Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Primus, Atmosphere + Cypress Hill, Old Dominion, Dirty Heads + Sublime with Rome, Modest Mouse, each night of Brandi Carlile, Death Cab for Cutie, Lake Street Dive, NEEDTOBREATHE, Pink Martini, Foreigner, Lord Huron, My Morning Jacket, 311 + Iration and Flogging Molly + Violent Femmes.

All specially priced tickets will be sold at a flat $20 rate, with no additional fees. The $20 tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

