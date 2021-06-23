Cascades Theatrical Company Presents Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascades Theatrical Company)

Cascades Theatrical Company is proud to resent Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes by Persephone Vandegrift and directed by Marla Manning. The show will take stage July 16-25. Thursday through Saturday, the show is at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm. The theater is located at 148 NW Greenwood Ave. in Bend. Tickets are available at cascades theatrical.org.

First produced in Seattle in 2009 and nominated by the Seattle Weekly as one of the most memorable theatre events of that year, local award-winning screenwriter and playwright Persephone Vandegrift is thrilled to be able to remount her play, Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes, in her childhood hometown. Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes is inspired by the original Greek tragedy, The Bacchae of Euripides. Set in ancient Greece, Thebes revisits the story of revenge by the infamous god, Dionysus, on a young, arrogant king and his family for a presumed insult. Thebes is a deeply human archetypal drama that explores the tyranny of ego (mortal and divine) and the struggle of the human condition to understand it’s connection to the material and spiritual world. Vandegrift’s reformulation does not stray far from the original story in The Bacchae, but what her interpretation does do is present us with a re-telling of the story through the addition of several new characters and an alternative ending which has never been explored before in previous adaptations. “I’m honored to be directing Persephone Vandegrift’s play! She channeled her inner Euripides to create this adaptation,” states director Marla Manning. “It’s been wonderful directing a theatrical production after so long a layoff, collaborating with our very talented cast and crew; we greatly look forward to presenting theater to a live audience again.”

cascadestheatrical.org