Lillian Pitt Exhibition Leads a Season of Story, Film & Recognition at The Museum

(Photo by Elizabeth A. Woody)

Major Exhibition Featuring the Art of Lillian Pitt (Warm Springs/Wasco/Yakama) and Her “Kindred Spirits” will open at The Museum on Thursday, May 21!

The Museum will host an opening reception for the exhibition at 5:30pm on Thursday, May 21. We welcome our Museum Members, the Warm Springs community and friends near and far to view the exhibition. A fully-illustrated catalogue will be available for sale in the Gift Shop. The exhibition will be on view through Saturday, October 10, 2026.

This month, Lillian was named the Inaugural Awardee of the Ford Family Foundation’s 1905 Legacy Award. Named for Hallie E. Ford’s birth year, this award celebrates an extraordinary Oregon artist whose lifelong work and sustained excellence has shaped Oregon’s creative community.

Warm Springs Ranching and Rodeo Video to be on View on Oregon State Capitol’s Website

Ranching and Rodeo Life Past and Present of the People of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation is an 11:49 video produced by The Museum at Warm Springs, which will be available to view online at the Oregon State Capitol’s website (dates TBA).

The video includes stories and remembrances by Warm Springs Tribal members Ralph Minnick, William Patt, Olney “JP” Patt, Jr., Arlene Wewa Bryant, Rafael Queahpama, Jolene Estimo-Pitt and Mona Smith-Cochran. Jarold Ramsey, an author, historian and past president of the Jefferson County Historical Society, who grew up and still lives on his family’s ranch outside of Madras, is also featured.

The video was inspired by The Museum’s 2025 exhibit, Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, which highlighted the history and experiences of Warm Springs ranch families and rodeo culture.

Warm Springs Tribal members LaRonn Katchia and Brutis Baez co-directed, shot and edited the video. Major funding for the video was provided by the Oregon State Capitol Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which also provided funding for an exhibit that will be on view at the Oregon State Capitol in 2027 (dates TBA). Additional funders of the video included the Native Arts Initiative of First Nations Development Institute, Oregon Cultural Trust and The Ford Family Foundation.

Diné Elder Lupita McClanahan Makes a Stop at The Museum at Warm Springs

A wonderful presentation by Diné (Navajo) elder Lupita McClanahan from the Navajo Nation took place at The Museum on Tuesday, February 3. A reception to welcome Lupita and her presentation were free and open to the public. Lupita shared her life experiences and stories of “Living in Beauty in Difficult Times,” where she talked about “Hozho” — or “The Beauty Way” — a core practice of the Diné people. This is a practice grounded in connecting to Mother Earth and Father Sky so that everything one does in life is done with the intention of creating beauty. Lupita will spoke about her life, her relationship with the land, our relationships with one another, and how to move forward together.

“This program was a big success and we were happy that so many were in attendance to partake of Lupita’s wisdom and her sharing of what helps us as human beings,” says Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody. “Have purpose, find your story and art as this is the best way to learn. Be happy and experience peace. Keep your family and loved ones in your sight and support their ways to finding happiness and purpose. Know that we do suffer, but when you cry take it out to the land, plants and sun to cleanse it and you receive support from the deities. Much more… The land owns us, we are cared for by it.”

Operating Support Received from Oregon Arts Commission

In January, The Museum received a grant of $6,062 from the Oregon Arts Commission. The grant is part of the Sustaining Arts Program, which has the goal of supporting arts nonprofit organizations throughout Oregon. This grant will be used for Museum operations.

“Operating support is critical for The Museum, and we are enormously grateful to the Oregon Arts Commission for awarding us this grant,” says Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody.

