“Know Waves” this February with Deschutes Public Library

From crest to trough, ride “Know Waves” with Deschutes Public Library in February. Make a splash by creating a mini, ocean-themed book and dip your toes into fly fishing with a budget-friendly introduction. Enjoy award-winning singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes on guitar or unwind with a deeply relaxing movement and sound meditation. Teens can find their rhythm at poetry karaoke and open mic night, while kids explore pop-up exhibits and create ocean-scene prints. Keep the conversation flowing for Bad Bunny appreciation at café y conversación. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Kriya Yoga & Soundbath: Theta Brainwaves

Relax deeply with light movement and breathwork from Kriya Yoga followed by a meditative experience incorporating the use of instruments to help take us into a predominant theta brainwave state.

Monday, February 2 • 6pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Rising Wave: Girls and Women Shaping the Future of Sport*

Explore the history, challenges and opportunities for women in sports. Through movement, discussion and reflection, this session celebrates creating ripples where every girl feels like she belongs in sports—exactly as she is. This event is intended for participants ages 11+ and their guardian. Registration required.

Tuesday, February 3 • 6:30pm Gym X | 2185 NE Second Street, Suites A & B, Bend

Pete Kartsounes Performance

Enjoy the eclectic style of award-winning singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes on guitar. Pete has spent over two decades bringing his voice and guitar to stages all over the world.

Pop-Up Exhibits with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon

Check out some favorite exhibits during this open playtime to learn more about water and sound waves. This program is intended for children ages 0–11; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Thursday, February 5 • 10:30am-12pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Olas de Expresión en Español e Inglés*

A community conversation series on creativity, culture and identity through the lens of Bad Bunny’s music. Join the founders of almadorada to explore how Bad Bunny has made “waves” in music and social norms. This is a bilingual program. Intended for participants ages 12+. Registration required.

Thursday, February 5 • 5pm almadorada | 180 NW Oregon Avenue, Bend

Let’s Flow: Poetry Karaoke!*

Gather round for an evening of spoken word, connection and creative courage, all backed by a house DJ. Let’s Flow: Poetry Karaoke is a playful, low-pressure way to step up to the mic and share words that move you. Intended for teens and adults ages 16+. Registration required.

Friday, February 6 • 5pm Slow Down State | 192 East Main Street, Sisters

The World of Amateur (Ham) Radio

No grid? No internet? No problem! Explore the electromagnetic spectrum, radio waves, propagation and an array of radio frequencies with the High Desert Amateur Radio Group.

Saturday, February 7 • 4pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Sunday, February 15 • 3pm Larkspur Community Center | 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend

Ocean Printmaking with Two Suns Art Studio*

Kids are invited to join a guided printmaking workshop focused on creating ocean-inspired scenes. Intended for elementary school-aged children; children under 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Tuesday, February 10 • 3pm Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Restoring a Keystone: Bringing Sea Otters Back to Oregon*

Join an engaging presentation about the Elakha Alliance’s efforts to restore sea otters. Discover how these charismatic marine mammals are vital to the health of our coastal ecosystems, the history behind their disappearance and the collaborative work being done to bring them back. Online only. Registration required.

Tuesday, February 10 • 6pm Online only | Registration required for Zoom link

Folded-Paper Book: Make Some Waves*

Make a whimsical folded-paper book using beach and ocean wave-themed art. Participants will use papers, quotes, poems, musings, inks, stamps and other supplies to make a book that is uniquely their own. Registration required.

Decoding the Ocean: How Waves Form and Shape Our World

From tsunamis and hurricanes to sneaker waves and astronomical tides, hear about the science behind waves. This presentation explores the different types of waves we observe in the water, how they are formed, their relevance in our everyday life and how they are studied.

Teen Open Mic Night at the OAC*

Share your music, poetry, comedy, dance or any other stage-worthy talent in a welcoming, supportive space. Come perform or just cheer on your fellow teen artists. Intended for teens ages 12–18. Registration required.

Thursday, February 19 • 5pm The Open Arts Center | 999 NE Second Street, Bend

Fly Fishing 101

Fly fishing offers a unique chance to slow down and connect with the river. This program introduces the essential gear needed to get started fly fishing, with a focus on safely wading Central Oregon rivers.

Saturday, February 21 • 11am Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Taller de Papel Marmoleado en Español*

Sumérgete en el color y el movimiento donde exploraremos la técnica del marmoleado sobre papel. Los participantes crearán sus propios diseños abstractos jugando con tintas flotantes sobre agua, generando patrones únicos e irrepetibles. Dirigida a niños a partir de 5 años y a sus familias. Se recomienda inscribirse previamente.

Saturday, February 21 • 5:30pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Ocean Art Play with Two Suns Art Studio*

In this open-exploration environment, discover the ocean through paint, light and sensory materials. This class is child-led and focused on process rather than product, giving kids the freedom to move, explore and create at their own pace. Intended for children ages 2–6; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Monday, February 23 • 10am Two Suns Art Studio + Makerspace | 70 SW Century Drive, Bend

Maine Style Lobster Rolls*

Learn how to prepare a New England favorite—fresh lobster meat served in a buttered, toasted bun. See a demonstration on how to make Maine-style lobster rolls from scratch. Ages 21+. Registration required.

Tuesday, February 24 • 5pm Arome | 432 SW 6th Street, Redmond

Hand-Embroidered Bookmark*

Looking for a new hobby that won’t break the bank? Create an embroidered, wave-themed page holder that can be used to keep your spot in any book. Intended for participants ages 15+. Registration required.

Thursday, February 26 • 3:30pm La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aids) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

