(Photo | Courtesy of Lisa Dae)

After many years in the making, WE’VE DONE IT! The journey was life changing and not for the faint of heart. After returning to the music scene back in 2009, dusting off my musical chops (figuratively, of course), consistently performing, and realizing that all of this really is possible to achieve… Lisa Dae in Stereo is out now.

This album has been a labor of love. Many of you have been following me for years, and many are new to the fam. To all of you, thank you! All of this would not be possible without you.

It is my hope that this album will bring a little joy, and happiness into your everyday lives, and perhaps — if you enjoy the album — you will share it with your family and friends!

DOWNLOAD AND LISTEN HERE:

Spotify | iTunes | Amazon Music