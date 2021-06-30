In the Know at Deschutes Public Library

(Artwork | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Wilderness passes, air-conditioned libraries, books and bookmarks for summer reading and more at your library.

Come on In, We’re Happy to See You!

All Deschutes Public Library locations are open — and air conditioned! Beat the heat and find a great book or movie while you’re at it. All six libraries are open for browsing and computer/Wi-Fi use, and there are no time limits on visits. We will also open up the system for tutoring room reservations again on July 5. We’re even hosting in-person outdoor events (weather permitting). Visit our Summer with the Library page for a list of places where you’ll find us, and the online calendar for a look at outdoor programs, such as a river walk and a birding field trip. Thrive Central Oregon also returns to the libraries for one-on-one sessions to connect individuals and families to housing, food, and other resources (see web calendar for dates and locations).

Hit the Trail with the Library Wilderness Pass

In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Deschutes National Forest, Deschutes Public Library now offers a Library Wilderness Pass for hikers looking to use the wilderness areas and trails that now require a reservation. A limited number of these free passes are available to Deschutes Public Library card holders on a first-come, first-served basis. The pass is library specific, meaning you must be physically present at the library to check out a pass, and each pass covers four people for up to seven days. So grab your hiking gear and some companions and hit the trail! Find availability and learn more on our website here.

Free Books and Bookmarks? Yes, Please!

Have you signed up for Summer with the Library yet? It’s quick and easy, and you get a free gift just for signing up: kids and teens can pick out a book, and adults can choose a beautiful handcrafted bookmark made locally by Green Bird Press. You can sign up online and track your reading and activities with the Beanstack app, or you can go analog and pick up a paper reading log at any library (or download one online). Once you’ve signed up, just stop by any library and pick out your reward! Then keep track of your reading and activities for a chance to win some fantastic grand prizes. Learn more about summer with the Library and all the places you will find us this summer by visiting our website. (Note, some outdoor Library on the Go/Biblioteca en Camino visits may be canceled if temperatures rise to dangerous levels or smoke affects air quality; be sure to check our website for up-to-date locations and dates.)

School’s Out for Summer, Let’s Play! Grab-and-go Kits, STEAM Activities, and More

Our youth services team has a summer full of fun planned for Deschutes County kids. Stop by your library every week for a new story time activity kit; they change weekly and are great for preschool-age children (find the pick-up schedule on page 3 of our Events guide and on the web calendar). In July we also have fun camping-themed Grab & Go Kits for kids 6-11 years old: charcoal art on July 11 and wood-slice decorating on July 24. We’re also posting monthly book recommendations just for kids on our YouTube channel.

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs.

New story times are posted every week on our website. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for even more, including STEAM programs and scavenger hunts.

Tune in each month to find great new kids books, suggested by DPL Librarians. Age ranges of books may vary.

Learn the basics of circuits while creating interactive artwork.

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultations — various dates and locations; check web calendar

