Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards presents Clay Helt, live, inside the warm tasting room. This event takes place October 21, 5-8pm at the vineyard, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, in Terrebonne.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Clay Helt and his guitar are fun to sing along with, and to dance to. Wood fired pizza, wine by the bottle, beer and other food options will be available for purchase.

RSVP here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-clay-helt.