Dairy Farmer Challenges Farming Misconceptions in New Book

(Derrick Josi | Photo courtesy of TDF Honest Farming)

Fourth-generation Oregon dairy farmer Derrick Josi is no stranger to tackling the hard questions about dairy farming from skeptics online. His first book, An Industry Worth Fighting For, addresses some of the misconceptions and questions he hears from consumers and has already climbed to the number one spot in the business infrastructure, environmental economics (books) and green business (books) categories on Amazon since it was released last week.

“This book is for anyone who wants to learn more about dairy farming and agriculture from someone who actually farms instead of someone with an opinion who has never stepped foot on a farm,” Josi said. “I hope the book helps put into perspective what is actually happening on a dairy farm when people see a negative news piece or a hit piece on dairy and animal agriculture.”

Each chapter tackles a misconception he hears from consumers or self-proclaimed animal rights activists online such as artificial insemination, profit, 4-H and FFA, sustainability and how dairy farms have changed over the last century, to name a few.

“My favorite chapter is the one about profit,” Josi said. “Dairy farms are businesses, and like any other business we must make money to continue farming. Margins are slim and the last five or so years have been extremely tough for dairy farmers across the country. We’ve seen too many multi-generation dairies go out of business because they couldn’t make it financially. Some consumers frown on farmers making a profit, but it’s necessary if they want local food in the future.”

Less than two percent of Americans are farmers, and the rest are an average of three to four generations removed from the farm. Technology has been a game changer and farms look and operate differently than they did 100 years ago. These improved efficiencies allow dairy farmers to take better care of the animals and land while producing high-quality dairy products for consumers.

For those who do not know a dairy farmer personally, Josi aims to be that source of information online by sharing daily videos and posts showing what life is like on the farm and discussing topics that impact farmers. He hopes the book will make it easier to find answers to some commonly asked questions instead of searching through articles and thousands of hours of video shared on his social media pages.

“I want readers to understand that farmers are doing right by the animals and the people we are responsible for feeding,” Josi said. “There are groups out there with the goal of eliminating animal agriculture, and they spread misinformation that disturbs consumers on an emotional level to gain traction. Visit a farm and see firsthand how dairy farmers take care of their animals and the environment and then develop your own conclusions.”

Josi dove headfirst into sharing his farm story online in 2016 and now has more than 633,000 followers on Facebook, nearly 53,000 followers on Instagram, 20,000 monthly website visitors and 6,300 newsletter subscribers. He farms with his family in Tillamook, Oregon, on the same property his grandfather farmed in 1918 and is steadfast in his quest to share farming through the community he established online with the handle ‘TDF Honest Farming.’

“Transparency is essential with fewer farms and a growing population, and we want to be around to provide local dairy products to our community for generations to come,” Josi said. “Thank you to everyone who has already purchased my book on Amazon and to those who take the time to ask questions about farming on social media.”