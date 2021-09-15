(The Substitutes | Photo courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Come listen to the classic rock sounds of The Substitutes at Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards on Friday, September 17 from 6-9pm. Tables and chairs will be provided for you. Wood-fired pizza, salad, pub pretzels, wine by the bottle and more will be available for purchase.

About the Event

As Central Oregon’s self-appointed Rock-and-Roll Border Patrol, The Substitutes have been defending our (and your) right to rock since 1996. For over two decades they have dedicated themselves to honoring the tradition and integrity of what it means to be a rock band; rock and roll is all they do. This means you are always guaranteed to receive an undiluted dose of 100 percent organic, USDA prime, gluten-free, range-fed rock and roll; with no unpleasant side effects or aftertaste. Not too heavy and not too light, The Substitutes are as all-American as baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, Chevrolet and shelling out four bucks for vanilla chai latte.

Consisting of Eric Westeren (ex-Kentones) on guitars and vocals, Shawn Huff (Vulcans Never Bluff) on drums and vocals and Don Hoxie (ex-Keeper and Fox) on bass and vocals, The Substitutes will support Don Hoxie’s 2010 solo CD Can’t Get There From Here this year, as well as performing all your past Substitutes favorites.

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards is located at 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive in Terrebonne.

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-the-substitutes-advance-ticket-purchase-required .