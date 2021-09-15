Lord Huron at Les Schwab Amphitheater September 26

(Lord Huron | Photo courtesy of Taylor Vaughn, Republic Records)

Lord Huron are headed to Les Schwab Amphitheater on September 26 in support of their latest critically acclaimed record Long Lost.

As you may know, Lord Huron have had an incredible year with the release of Long Lost featuring I Lied featuring Allison Ponthier. Not Dead Yet and was the soundtrack to the four-part Alive From Whispering Pines series featuring the mysterious Tubbs Tarbell. Incorporating their incredible musicianship and world-building creativity, Lord Huron continued to show they are more than just a band. Long Lost hit #1 on the Americana/Folk Albums Chart and received critical acclaim from Wall Street Journal, Brooklyn Vegan, American Songwriter, UProxx and more. Lord Huron Mine Forever on The Late Late Show with James Corden , I Lied with Allison Ponthier on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , three songs CBS This Morning: Saturday , and Not Dead Yet on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a live set on NPR’s World Café.

Not to mention the band were part of a mysterious four-part music series called Alive From Whispering Pines lead by their spooky host Tubbs Tarbell (read below for more).

About Alive From Whispering Pines

Alive From Whispering Pines was a beautiful four part-musical experience set in the mysterious Alive From Whispering Pines studios lead by its studio owner Tubbs Tarbell which was introduced by a letter from Tubbs which showed up on the Lord Huron Reddit and Facebook fan pages. Read the full letter HERE . Fans across the country noticed vinyl from the Whispering Pines back catalog showing up in various sections of record stores across the country. Notably, the artists who originally recorded the vinyl were seen in numerous episodes of Alive From Whispering Pines. This isn’t the first time that the merchandise, music and memorabilia from Whispering Pines studios has suddenly appeared, as fans have already found items for sale recently on CraigsList, Reverb and Discogs.

During its first episode of Alive From Whispering Pines, viewers were introduced to Mr. Tubbs Tarbell , fell under the spell of commercials that may very well be lost tapes from the past and were treated to some incredible performances by Lord Huron. The band played some old songs including Meet Me In The Woods (view video here) and provided a sneak peek at some new songs. The episode also featured a hotline where fans could call in and ask Mr. Tarbell questions and request songs from the band. Episode 2 included additional cryptic clues, more beautiful performances from Lord Huron (including The World Ender and Frozen Pines ) and even the secret world premiere of Mine Forever. Episode 3 included a long-awaited performance of The Night We Met, The Balancers Eye, and fan favorite Ghost on The Shore. In case you missed the performances of The Night We Met Watch HERE. The final episode featured a performance of I Lied with Allison Ponthier herself and tied up the four-episode story of Alive From Whispering Pines and set the stage for Long Lost.

About Lord Huron

Lord Huron first made a name for themselves with their debut album Lonesome Dreams and shortly after Strange Tales, which featured the triple-platinum single The Night We Met. In 2018, Lord Huron earned widespread critical acclaim with their first Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 2 — with their third album, Vide Noir. A cinematic collection of pensive provocative, and powerful rock, the record garnered praise from NPR, Time, Los Angeles Times, Spin, Stereogum, Refinery29, UPROXX, and more as singles such as Wait by the River (which the band performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers) and When the Night is Over generated tens of millions of streams. Their recent album Long Lost, featuring #1 song Not Dead Yet debuted #1 on The Americana/Folk Album and Tastemaker Albums Chart, #2 on Vinyl Albums & Alternative Albums chart, #3 Top Rock Albums Chart, #4 Top Album Sales Chart and #23 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album also received critical acclaim from the likes of Wall Street Journal, Brooklyn Vegan, NPR, American Songwriter, All Music, Uproxx, WNYC, Flood, JamBase and more all praising the immersive world Lord Huron has created with the album and its four-part live event Alive From Whispering Pines featuring mysterious character Tubbs Tarbell. In addition, the band went on to perform Mine Forever on The Late Late Show with James Corden, I Lied with Allison Ponthier on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS This Morning: Saturday, Not Dead Yet on Jimmy Kimmel Live and a live set on NPR’s World Café. The band’s extensive touring includes headline shows at some of the most storied venues in the country (including the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks and the Ryman Auditorium) and prime slots at festivals ranging from Coachella to Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo and more.