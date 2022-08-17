Live Jazz & Award Winning Wine This Sunday at Maragas Winery

(16-year-old head-trained muscat vine at our winery | Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Live Music SUNDAY at Maragas Winery

This Sunday August 21 1pm to 4pm Live Jazz . Featuring: Lisa Dae & Co.



Sunday September 4-Labor Day 1pm to 4pm Live Jazz . Featuring: Lisa Dae & Co.



Why Lisa Dae & Co. — well, she’s fabulous, and their sound has soul!

What to Expect

You can sit outside or inside (inside is air conditioned). The great part, whether seated on the patio, adirondack lawn chairs or inside, you will be able to see the band while they perform.

Please note, regarding outside seating, although you will be permitted to bring in blankets, you will not be permitted to bring in chairs.

We’ll have wine, beer, soft-drinks, water and lighter-fare food available, so please, no food or drinks may be brought into the winery or winery grounds area.

Please also remember, although we also love our pets, no pets are permitted.

Call us at 541-546-5464 or visit our website for more information.

Look forward to seeing you soon!

maragaswinery.com