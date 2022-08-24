Coming Up at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

(Photo | Courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Thursday, August 25

One of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll vocalists of all-time, Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and bluegrass royalty, Alison Krauss return to town Thursday, August 25! Says People Magazine, “The rock god and bluegrass queen are making the earth move all over again,” and we’re ready for it! Doors open at 5:30pm and the show starts at 7pm.

Maren Morris

Friday, August 26

Since her debut with hit single My Church, Maren Morris has been topping the charts with her distinct, stylish hybrid of country, pop and rock. We welcome the star with special guest Brittney Spencer this Friday, August 26! Doors open at 5:30pm and the tunes starts at 7pm.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

With Los Lobos

The musicianship of the band magnifies the magic of Susan Tedeschi’s voice paired with Derek Trucks guitar playing, and it’s a live music experience we highly recommend you have! Their Wheels of Soul tour rolls through Bend Saturday, August 27 with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon. Doors open at 3:30pm and the music begins at 5pm.

Alice in Chains and

Breaking Benjamin

Pacific Northwest grunge stalwarts Alice In Chains bring their signature alt-rock sound to town with Breaking Benjamin and special guest Bush Wednesday, August 31!! Doors open at 3pm and the music starts at 4:30pm.

Venue Reminders:

Seat cushions 16” x 16” or smaller are allowed at all shows.

At most shows beach towels and yoga mats 30″ x 60″ or smaller are allowed, and low profile chairs are available to rent while supplies last. However, Nine Inch Nails, Jack Johnson, ODESZA and RÜFÜS DU SOL are the exceptions .

. No personal low profile chairs, strollers or blankets are allowed at any show.

We are a cashless venue with a clear bag policy.

We do not allow weapons of any kind, this includes pocket knives.

The Box Office outside of the Main Gate opens two hours before doors.

For ticket inquiries or Lost and Found contact the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District: 541-318-5457.

bendconcerts.com