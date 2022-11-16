(A beautiful sunrise taken last week while beginning winemaking for the day | Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

This Sunday, November 20, Live Jazz returns to Maragas Winery.

Open 12-5pm, Live Jazz begins at 1pm.

There’s no cover, all we ask is that you bring food for the Central Oregon Food Bank. Thank you.

Featuring:

Lisa Dae vocals with Don McFarlane on keys and Evan Brawn on bass.

Tasting, Wine, and lighter fare Mediterranean apps available.

What to Expect:

You can sit outside or inside (Although inside this time of year is most recommended).

With bringing food for the Central Oregon Food Bank, the music is complimentary and seats are first come first serve.

We’ll have wine, beer, soft-drinks, water and lighter-fare food available, so please, no food or drinks may be brought into the winery or winery grounds area.

Please also remember, although we also love our pets, no pets are permitted.

Look forward to seeing you soon!

