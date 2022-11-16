(A beautiful sunrise taken last week while beginning winemaking for the day | Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)
This Sunday, November 20, Live Jazz returns to Maragas Winery.
Open 12-5pm, Live Jazz begins at 1pm.
There’s no cover, all we ask is that you bring food for the Central Oregon Food Bank. Thank you.
Featuring:
Lisa Dae vocals with Don McFarlane on keys and Evan Brawn on bass.
Tasting, Wine, and lighter fare Mediterranean apps available.
What to Expect:
- You can sit outside or inside (Although inside this time of year is most recommended).
- With bringing food for the Central Oregon Food Bank, the music is complimentary and seats are first come first serve.
- We’ll have wine, beer, soft-drinks, water and lighter-fare food available, so please, no food or drinks may be brought into the winery or winery grounds area.
- Please also remember, although we also love our pets, no pets are permitted.
Look forward to seeing you soon!