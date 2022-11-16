A&E WeeklyMusic
0

Live Jazz Returns to Maragas Winery

By

(A beautiful sunrise taken last week while beginning winemaking for the day | Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

This Sunday, November 20, Live Jazz returns to Maragas Winery.

Open 12-5pm, Live Jazz begins at 1pm.

There’s no cover, all we ask is that you bring food for the Central Oregon Food Bank. Thank you.

Featuring:

Lisa Dae vocals with Don McFarlane on keys and Evan Brawn on bass.

Tasting, Wine, and lighter fare Mediterranean apps available.

What to Expect:

  • You can sit outside or inside (Although inside this time of year is most recommended).
  • With bringing food for the Central Oregon Food Bank, the music is complimentary and seats are first come first serve.
  • We’ll have wine, beer, soft-drinks, water and lighter-fare food available, so please, no food or drinks may be brought into the winery or winery grounds area.
  • Please also remember, although we also love our pets, no pets are permitted.

Look forward to seeing you soon!

maragaswinery.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.