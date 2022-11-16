Next Week — Kids Camps Slots Still Available

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Spots Open in Winter Kids Camps

Thanksgiving week is around the corner, and there are a still a few spots available in our Winter Kids Camp!

Next week, it’s all about the Forces of Nature for kiddos in kindergarten through third grade. Your little will investigate the world’s most extreme weather phenomena and spend the short week visiting Museum exhibits.

Don’t let December’s winter break catch you by surprise. Winter Wonderlands is the focus the week of December 19. Where do animals go in the winter? Do you know what lies beneath the snow? Kids Campers will explore all that winter offers across the High Desert.

Winter Kids Camps

Monday, November 21-Wednesday, November 23

Monday, December 19-Friday, December 23

9am-3pm

Members receive a 20 percent discount on programs and events including Kids Camp. Become a member today!

