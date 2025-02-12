Local Artist Clara Smith Wins Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Pup Crawl Logo Competition

(Clara Smith family | Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Central Oregon, Pup Crawl logo by Clara Smith)

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) proudly announces Clara Smith of Bend as the winner of our 2025 Pup Crawl logo competition.

Chosen from a dozen talented entrants, Smith’s design captures the spirit of our beloved Pup Crawl with its bold, fun imagery. The logo submission was inspired by her playful dogs and their treat-loving antics.

As a Western artist and graphic designer, Smith saw this contest as “the perfect collaboration” to support the organization that brought joy into her life. “Participating in this contest allowed me to give back to HSCO, where we adopted our Australian Cattle Dog, Colt, five years ago,” Smith explained

Smith’s passion for animals is reflected in her family of two dogs, three cats (one a fellow HSCO alumni), and two horses. “My fiancé and I are forever grateful to HSCO for bringing such loving animals into our lives,” said Smith.

Her winning design will be prominently featured on Pup Crawl pint glasses, beanies, and in all event promotions.

The 13th annual Pup Crawl is a much-anticipated event that is a highlight of our community’s social calendar in March, and a vital fundraiser to help vulnerable animals in Central Oregon. Thanks to our sponsors, Bend Pet Express and Bend Studio, 100% of every Pup Crawl beanie and pint sold in a commemorative glass benefits local animals.

Join HSCO at a Pup Crawl every Friday and Saturday in March from 4:30-7pm:

Saturday, March 1 at Monkless Belgian Ales

Friday, March 7 at Van Henion Brewing and Bridge 99 (4:30-6:30pm)

Saturday, March 8 at Bend Brewing

Friday, March 14 at Crux Fermentation Project

Saturday, March 15 at Worthy Brewing

Friday, March 21 at Bevel Craft Brewing

Saturday, March 22 at Wild Ride Brewing in Redmond

Friday, March 28 at Sunriver Brewing in Sunriver, Bend Eastside and Galveston pubs

Saturday, March 29 at Boneyard Pub

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has been serving the community since 1961, and endeavors to strengthen the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals. HSCO is a Socially Conscious Shelter that strives to ensure the best possible outcomes for homeless companion animals in our care and the community. At the core, HSCO works in collaboration with partners and the community to support the individual needs of people and their pets by providing access to thoughtful resources and services to improve the welfare of all vulnerable animals.

hsco.org