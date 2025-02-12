Ponderosa Players Presents Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition)

(Photo by Rob Kerr)

Ride The Cyclone is a small, unique musical that amassed somewhat of a cult following among the teen theater population during the COVID-19 pandemic, when several clips from a Washington DC production of the show went viral on TikTok. Ponderosa Players caught wind of this and co-founders Grey Conant they/them and Kisky Holwerda she/her were delighted to learn that a high school edition of the production had been released for licensing mid-2023, making the content accessible for their high school performers. “The edits they made to the show are really smart,” says Holwerda, “it’s a truly hilarious show and they preserved the quality of the original script amazingly well.”

The hilarious show in question is a dark comedy centered around the lives (or deaths) of six high school students who perish in a freak roller coaster accident. Trapped in a sort of “purgatory” between life and death, the students meet a sentient fortune telling machine — The Amazing Karnak — who offers an opportunity for one of the six to return to Earth. Each student proceeds to sing and dance for their lives, telling the story of their experience on Earth and why they deserve a second chance at life.

While Ponderosa Players’ previous shows have involved between ten and fifteen performers, Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition) has a cast size of only seven, plus two swings that cover a total of five roles. This intimate cast size has served to boost morale, says Conant. “They bonded almost immediately when rehearsals started because they all have such a passion for this show,” they rave, “the nine of them have really become like a little family.”

The level of talent among these young performers is truly off the charts. Holwerda and Conant say that their talent has been further highlighted by their adaptability to the staging of the show. By presenting Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition) in the round, Ponderosa Players allows the performers to interact directly with the audience and immerse them in the action of the show.

The performance is a technical feat, with projections, lights, and music interwoven throughout the story. It is also Ponderosa Players’ first musical with a live band. Holwerda hints that the band acts as an additional member of the cast, saying, “The audience is in for an exciting surprise. I can’t wait for them to see the way the band takes part in the action.”

This production follows Ponderosa Players’ sold-out runs of The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy and Tuck Everlasting. Having cemented their position in Bend’s theater scene with a reputation for excellent pre-professional youth theater, Ponderosa Players is excited to continue bringing high-caliber productions to Bend with Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition). And they’re not losing any momentum! Students ages 11-18 can currently register to audition for their spring production of Guys And Dolls, performing in June of 2025. They have also announced a full menu of summer programming for 2025, including an opportunity to perform at the historic Tower Theatre. Information on their entire upcoming season can be found on their website.

Don’t miss Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition), produced by Ponderosa Players and performing at Open Space Event Studios, February 19-22!

February 19-21 | 7pm

February 22 | 2pm & 7pm

Open Space Event Studios:

220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend, OR 97703

Ticket On Sale: ponderosaplayers.com/tickets

ponderosaplayers.com