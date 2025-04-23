Local Drummer, Frankie Borla, to Attend World-Renowned Interlochen Arts Camp

(Frankie Borla)

Fifteen-year-old Frankie Borla of Sisters will attend Interlochen Arts Camp, the nation’s premier summer program for aspiring artists in grades 3-12. The son of Erin and Chris Borla, he will study Jazz Improvisation.

Borla, a freshman at Sisters High School has played drums for the past ten years. He is passionate about Jazz music and has performed with the Sisters High School Jazz Band, Outlaw Jazz Combo and at the University of Oregon Jazz Improvisation Camp.

Artistic students ages 8-18 from around the world convene at Interlochen to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts, interdisciplinary arts, and film. Through daily classes and frequent performance opportunities, Interlochen students explore the full breadth of the arts, pursue creative breakthroughs, and forge lifelong cross-cultural friendships. Immersed in a multidisciplinary artistic environment, young creatives find reflection, rejuvenation, and inspiration on Interlochen’s pristine, 1,200-acre wooded campus.

“We are excited to welcome students to the 98th season of Interlochen Arts Camp,” said Trey Devey, president of Interlochen. “It is truly thrilling to witness the remarkable growth that takes place at Interlochen as students discover their potential, take their talent to the next level, and share what they’ve learned with their family and friends.”

Founded in 1928, Interlochen Arts Camp has been at the forefront of arts education for nearly a century. The Camp’s global alumni community encompasses creative leaders in the arts and many other fields, including singers Norah Jones, Josh Groban, and Rufus Wainwright; Martha Graham Dance Company Artistic Director Janet Eilber; painter Laura Owens; New York Times theatre critic Jesse Green; Google co-founder Larry Page; Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver; Olympic ice dancer Naomi Lang Strong; actor Anthony Rapp; and cartoonist Cathy Guisewite, among many others. Approximately 13% of the nation’s professional orchestra musicians have roots at Interlochen, and alumni of Interlochen’s programs have been awarded more than 145 Grammy Awards.

In addition to hundreds of performances and presentations by young artists, Interlochen brings leading artists to its northern Michigan campus each summer as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival. Recent guests include Reba McEntire, Jewel, Norah Jones, Diana Ross, Chick Corea, The Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Lady Antebellum, Harry Connick Jr., and many more.

About Interlochen Arts Camp:

Interlochen Arts Camp is the nation’s premier multidisciplinary summer arts program, where emerging artists transform passion and potential into purpose. Guided by internationally renowned artists, campers ages 8 to 18 study music, theatre, dance, visual arts, creative writing, interdisciplinary arts, and film in a glorious, natural setting with like-minded peers.

