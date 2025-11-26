Local Kids Rock the Holidays

(Photo by Parker Edwards from Harmony in the Desert at Tetherow Resort in Bend, August 2025)

Central Oregon Students Rock the Holidays

New this year, 20 student musicians will join Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer and his virtuosic band on stage at the Tower Theatre in Bend on Wednesday, December 10. Mentored by Aaron through Concert Rock Academy and our friends at Central Oregon Youth Orchestra, Bend School of Rock, and High Desert Chamber Music Spotlight Chamber Players, and more, these kids are sure to light up the stage!

Aaron Meyer

Concert Rock Violinist

Wednesday, December 10 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre in Bend

If you like Lindsey Stirling, 2 Cellos or Trans-Siberian Orchestra, you’ll love this concert!

Tickets: $40-$65 + fees; $25 for ages 25 and under.

sunrivermusic.org