Caldera High School Theatre Presents Disney’s Frozen Jr.

(Photo courtesy of Caldera Theatre)

Caldera High School Theatre invites the community to experience the magic of Disney’s Frozen Jr., a beloved musical filled with unforgettable characters, show-stopping songs and heartwarming messages perfect for the entire family.

Based on the smash-hit Disney film, Frozen Jr. follows the spirited journey of sisters Anna and Elsa, along with their friends Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven, as they discover the true meaning of love, courage, and being true to yourself. Featuring favorites such as “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, the production blends energetic performances, humor, and emotional depth into an experience audiences of all ages will enjoy.

“We’ve had such a fun time bringing this show to life,” said Lindsay Nickerson, director of Caldera Theatre. “Frozen Jr. is full of laughter, music, and big magical moments, making it the perfect introduction to live theatre for little ones — and a great experience for the whole family.”

Presented by a talented cast and creative team, the show features vibrant costumes, imaginative staging, and the exceptional dedication of Caldera’s young performers.

Show Dates: December 4, 5 and 6 at 7pm | Matinees: December 6 and 7 at 2pm

Location: Caldera High School Auditorium – 60925 SE 15th St., Bend

Tickets & Info: Caldera Theatre Website

This show is expected to draw families across Central Oregon — early ticket reservations are encouraged.

Instagram with rehearsal photos and videos: @CalderaTheatre

About Caldera Theatre:

Caldera Theatre is the performing arts program at Caldera High School in Bend, Oregon. Known for its dedication to creative excellence, Caldera Theatre provides students with opportunities to develop their talents in acting, music, dance, technical theatre, and more. The program emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and the celebration of the arts, while producing high-quality performances that engage and inspire the community. Caldera Theatre continues to be a vibrant cornerstone of the school’s cultural life.

sites.google.com/view/calderatheatre/home • @CalderaTheatre