Local Students Take the Stage at Harmony in the Desert

(Photo courtesy of Aaron Meyer)

Internationally acclaimed Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer returns to Central Oregon for a special performance on Wednesday, August 27.

Harmony in the Desert at Tetherow Resort will feature talented student musicians from Bend, Sunriver and La Pine, performing alongside Meyer’s high-energy band.

The concert is part of the Harmony Series, a three-show summer tour across Oregon supporting Meyer’s music education nonprofit, Concert Rock Academy. “It’s been nearly a decade since we launched Harmony in the Vineyard at Stoller Family Estate in Dayton,” said Meyer, “and we are thrilled to be bringing the series to Central Oregon for the first time.”

Students Bring Big Energy

Among the students performing at Tetherow are Oliver, Audrey, Abby, and Henry Bennington; four of the seven siblings in the musical Bennington family. Each began piano lessons around age five, later expanding to other instruments. “The Benningtons have been coming to our annual Christmas concert with the Sunriver Music Festival for years,” said Meyer. “We cannot wait to showcase the incredible talents of these young students.” Abby (13) and Henry (9) are currently studying violin and guitar, respectively, through Concert Rock Academy.

A music instructor for more than three decades, Meyer believes that “a key part of Concert Rock Academy is giving students the opportunity to perform on stage with the band.”

For young musicians, performing classical music in Meyer’s signature concert rock style “broadens their perspective about what’s possible — it’s an exciting and challenging part of their musical development.”

The August 27 concert promises an unforgettable evening of music set against the stunning backdrop of Tetherow Resort. This collaborative performance reflects Meyer’s dedication to inspiring the next generation of musicians while bringing his one-of-a-kind Concert Rock energy to audiences of all ages.

Creating Tradition in Central Oregon

Aaron’s connection to Central Oregon continues later this year with educational outreach in Sunriver and La Pine schools on December 9, 2025, presented in collaboration with the Sunriver Music Festival. The visit is part of Aaron’s ongoing mission to bring his innovative Concert Rock Music Education Assembly to students across the region.

Fans can also look forward to Aaron Meyer’s 25th Annual Rock the Holidays Bend Christmas Concerts, presented by the Sunriver Music Festival, at the Tower Theatre on December 10, 2025.

Harmony in the Desert

Tetherow Resort | Bend

Wednesday, August 27, 6pm

Tickets online at aaronmeyer.com

aaronmeyer.com/concert-rock-academy