Discovery West Introduces PorchFest, a Roving Neighborhood Music Festival 

Discovery West, one of Bend’s most sought-after neighborhoods, announced today a new roving neighborhood music festival, PorchFest at Discovery West! This lively new FREE event will take place on September 13, 2025 from 3-9pm.

PorchFest will celebrate the spirit of community, creativity and the joy of live music. Throughout the afternoon and evening, a variety of local bands and artists will perform on three different stages across the Discovery West neighborhood, transforming its streets into a lively, walkable concert experience.

Guests will have the opportunity to grab a bite from a selection of local food carts, sip on something refreshing and settle in with family and friends. In addition to food carts, the neighborhood center, Discovery Corner, also features two newly opened businesses — Put A Cork In It! wine bar and Sparrow Mercado — both offering delectable bites and beverages. Discovery Corner is located at the intersection of NW Skyline Ranch Road and NW Ochoa Drive in Bend.

The musical lineup will feature an eclectic mix of talent including Honey Don’t, The Riverstones, Jackrat, JoAnna Lee and event headliner, Jeff Miller and The Congregation. There will also be an Aspiring Artists stage, featuring young student musicians from the Cascade School of Music. Each of these artists brings their own sound and energy to the neighborhood stages. A “Toe Tappin’ Tour” of open houses will also be available for guests to preview new construction homes throughout the neighborhood in between musical acts. Whether dancing in the street, lounging on a low-back chair, or strolling from one set to the next, PorchFest offers something for everyone. All event details are available at the Discovery West PorchFest page.

Those who plan to attend from out of town will find no better place to stay than Aerie by AvantStay, located right at Discovery Corner, overlooking the plaza where the festival will culminate. With cozy, charming accommodations featuring private hot tubs on the decks and amazing views, Aerie offers the perfect place for a memorable stay. Book now using discount code DISCOVERYWEST to save ten percent on bookings up to $250!

About Discovery West:

Discovery West, situated on 245 acres on Bend’s westside, is the newest community in development by the team behind award-winning NorthWest Crossing. Discovery West offers a variety of home types and sizes, Discovery Corner community plaza, select retail shops, Aerie by AvantStay luxury overnight vacation rentals, public art installations and 40 acres of parks, trails and open land. The development team’s vision for creating livable, detail-oriented communities that respect the Central Oregon landscape and lifestyle is apparent throughout the neighborhood. The neighborhood is located just west of Summit High School in Bend.

discoverywestbend.com