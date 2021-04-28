Long Live THEATRE!

((L) Joey Maurer (R) Mike Flanagan | Photos courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

The show must go on! Yes, indeed, no matter what the world has thrown at theatre, it has always found ways to continue. In that spirit, BEAT Children’s Theatre presents the next in its recent line of classic- style radio theatre productions — Game of Tiaras, by Don Zolidis! But wait… we’ve added a twist to the genre of radio… not only will you be able to listen to a hilarious vocal performance by our talented cast, but we will simultaneously run a slide show of them in character and costume, acting out moments of the story. That’s right — you get to see our actors wonderful faces again, as they create a laugh-out-loud spoof of some dramatic favorites.

Director Bree Beal, along with BEAT Children’s Theatre, has once again created magic with a talented group of young actors. When the aging king of a Magical Kingdom (England) decides to split his empire between his three daughters — Cinderella, Belle and the Snow Queen (who in no way resembles a copyrighted character) — terrible tragedy ensues. Terrible, hilarious tragedy. Making fun of the gut- wrenching plot twists of Game of Thrones, and the soul-numbing despair of Shakespearean tragedy, this adaptation of King Lear will leave you dying with laughter as the body count mounts. When you play the Game of Tiaras, you win or you die. Tune-in and listen to seriously disgruntled princesses and brainless princes… not to mention “Blood Packet Guy.”

BEAT misses you and can’t wait to see everyone at the theatre again in the future. In the meantime, grab your family and friends and fill a VIRTUAL BEAT SEAT. Tune-in to listen (and watch!), and continue to help support BEAT Children’s Theatre so that one day we can perform for you on stage again… soon!

Don’t miss Game of Tiaras streaming on your devices April 30, May 1, May 2 and May 7, 8, 9. This play has been recorded and released for streaming on your computers at home for everyone to enjoy safely and comfortably.

For more information about this presentation and tickets, visit tickettails.com.

beatchildrenstheatre.org