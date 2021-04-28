Great Art Picks Up Where Nature Begins & a Special Surprise at the End

((L) Stained Glass by Becky Henson (R) Forest Walk by Cheryl Chapman)

As we inch closer to a much anticipated spring, we can always bring colorful cheer indoors with beautiful art! Art delights the soul, lifts our spirit with color and shape and reminds us of what is to come. In other words, great art picks up where nature begins!

When days are gloomy and skies are gray, that special painting, photo, piece of wearable art or metal and wood art brings a smile to our face. And don’t forget the practical art — handmade pottery, glass, wood, copper items that are not only special, but useful as well! If you have to eat off plates, mugs, platters and use cutting boards, why not use something handmade and special?

The Artists’ Gallery Sunriver is filled with new art and new artists that offer unique pieces that make great gifts for that person who has everything or yourself. Want to feast your eyes with color and form? Stop in. Want to bring a smile to your face and cheer up your day?

Stop in. There is plenty of “eye candy” in our special gallery!

Two glass artists are featured this month.

Becky Henson – Stained Glass Artist

Becky’s work lets the sun shine in on art! Glass artist Becky Henson creates unique stained glass. Her popular pieces often include scenes of the surrounding mountains and rivers. She says that the stunning beauty of Central Oregon inspires her. Since childhood, Becky has loved how light filters through glass and changes as the day gets long. She has created so many various designs that her glass work includes something for everyone. If you are looking for a custom piece to be made to grace a special spot in your home, Becky is happy to work with you to accomplish your dream!

Becky has everything from sun catchers, to small window hangers, to series of themed stained glass art, to lampshades and full window and door pieces. Her use of different types and textures and colors of glass make her creations vivid, exciting and oh, so special!

Meet Glass Artist – Cheryl Chapman

Cheryl is new to the Gallery and her unique glass art is making a splash! Cheryl’s whimsical paintings reflect her love of dogs, cats, animals and nature. And she shows her unusual art via a process of she has engineered over time. Cheryl calls what she does “high fire glass enamel reverse painting.” Simply put, but not simple to do, Cheryl’s pieces are originals she has drawn, then painted in high fire glass enamel and fired in a kiln. Part of the wonder of this process is that each painting is done in reverse and fired. Some of her pieces are fired up to five times! Her playful, heartwarming style brings a sense of fun to her colorful pieces of glass art!

Cheryl has been creating this type of glass art for the last 12 years. It’s a process she has perfected. Her art is something special and will be a big hit with the dog and cat lover, not to mention those who love nature. These unique, one-of-a-kind, handmade pieces of art will be a treasured gift for the receiver. You need to see the sun sparkle through these unique pieces, so visit the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver for your viewing!

Eagerly Anticipating the Return of Second Saturday!

The artists’ receptions at the Gallery were a highly anticipated events each month where patrons could visit the Gallery, see new work, talk and mingle with the artists and enjoy wine and appetizers. Due to COVID, these popular events had to be put on hold. But here’s the good news–weather permitting and if the state deems it safe — we are hoping to reestablish our Second Saturday events! The events will be held outside the Gallery on the patio and everyone will be socially distanced and masks are required. But attendees can watch art demonstrations, talk to the artists and enjoy light refreshments. We are elated to be bringing back this popular event!

Please mark your calendar and plan to attend the return of Second Saturday on April 10 from 1-6pm. Don’t forget to bring your mask as we want every to enjoy the event and stay safe while doing so.

