((L-R) Owl portrait by Kelly Lish , Photography by Carolyn Waissman Jewelry by Mat Garriott and Spotted Gray Owl, display tile, 8×10 by Cheryl Chapman)

For many of the artists at the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver, love is a four-legged word! That love is demonstrated with one of the most frequently used subjects of art pieces — animals. The Gallery celebrates four (and two) legged love in July, stop by and celebrate exciting art.

Painter/sculptor Kelly Lish produces pieces that offer a view into nature that is sparked by a childlike imagination. Whimsical animals and intricate flora come together in an inspirational explosion of color.

Lish also assembles unique dimensional Fair Houses. Each piece looks like a fairy just stepped out for a bit. The artist uses small found adornments for the stylish fairy abodes, but it is hard to believe that the small homes were not constructed by a fairy that was out thrift shopping on the weekend. The pieces range in size from twenty-four inches to smaller and are delightful from any angle.

Wildlife portraits by photographer Carolyn B. Waissman are close-up intimate photographs that show the essence and attitude of each animal. Most everyone likes to hear the Whoo Whoo of the Great Horned owl, and the swoosh of the Barn owl returning to roost. Here in Central Oregon we are fortunate to have a great variety of owls among us and the artist is currently featuring their portraits at the Gallery. It is easy to see Waissman’s love of nature in her photography. The Gallery offers a wide variety of animals and other nature scenes photographed by the artist as well as multiple size pieces.

Glass enamel artist Cheryl Chapman is a fantastic painter. But she doesn’t just paint on paper. That would be too dull. Her work is done on glass, painting in a reverse process. Each unique piece of art starts with an original drawing and then enamel painting and kiln firings are alternated as many as five times. When you look at the final piece, you are really looking at the final image through the glass that it was painted on. As if that isn’t enough, each piece reflects Chapman’s love for animals and nature and is absolutely guaranteed to make you smile. Her enamel glass pieces range from jewelry to delicate glass containers, wall art, and much more.

Jewelry artist Mat Garriott uses traditional hand-forged techniques to make his pieces. One piece, a ring, is made from sterling silver and 2.5mm garnets and set in a fishtail technique to better reflect light in the faceted edges. A bangle bracelet made of sterling silver features sapphires and a diamond. Garriott also provides custom pieces.

The Artists’ Gallery, Building 19, Sunriver Village, next door to the Mexican restaurant

ArtistsGallerySunriver.com • 541-593-4382