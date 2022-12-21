Make It a Special Winter Break

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

This winter break, pack a day with awe and wonder at the High Desert Museum.

Find inspiration in the vibrant images of Gabriela Hasbun from the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo.

Discover why a group of river otters is called a “romp” in the Otter Encounter daily at 1 pm. And check out all of the daily programs FREE with Museum admission!

Turtles and snakes and owls, oh my! From reptiles and amphibians to insects and burrowing owls, come get to know some of the important creatures that call the High Desert home in the Desertarium.

With the kiddos out of school, have their curiosity sparked at the Museum!

Explore a Brand New Exhibit

Immerse yourself in a hidden world in the interactive, bilingual exhibit, Under the Snow!

In the depth of winter, a deep layer of snow quiets the High Desert’s forests. Yet beneath the surface lies a hidden world of wildlife! Experience this immersive exhibition that will delight all ages with a resilient pika, an observant owl and a fruiting fungus as your guides.

Under the Snow is offered in both Spanish and English!

Celebrate Winter Solstice

On Thursday, December 22, celebrate the days getting longer at Winter Nights: Solstice Social!

We’ll stay open late so you can explore the new exhibit Under the Snow. Find the most unique of gifts at Silver Sage Trading and take advantage of FREE gift wrapping. There will be festive activities for kids including story time and paper snowflake making.

Take a break from the busy season and join us for Winter Nights!

Winter Nights

Thursday, December 22 and 29

4-7:30pm

$10, 12 and under $6

Museum members always free!

Rimrock Café and Silver Sage Trading close at 7:00 pm during Winter Nights.

Kick Up Your Heels at the Prohibition Party

Don’t be a dew dropper! Head over to the Museum on Friday, January 20 for the Prohibition Party, a 1920s-era celebration with live music, dancing, signature cocktails and more. Come dressed to impress in your finest threads.

This event is for ages 21 and older.

Prohibition Party

Friday, January 20

6-9pm

$15, Members receive 20% discount

Final Call for Survival Architecture

A challenge was posed to artists, designers and engineers to envision human shelter in the face of challenges — from disasters to climate change. The result is a traveling exhibit curated by Art Works for Change.

Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience closes on Sunday, January 8.

Exhibition Closing: Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience

Sunday, January 8

10am-4pm

FREE with Museum admission

This exhibition was curated and organized by Art Works for Change.

