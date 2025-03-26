Make Time for Art with our Metal Arts Courses!

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Click on course titles for details or call 541-383-7270

Discover how easy it is to emboss designs into copper and brass to create beautiful pieces of art. Learn about the tools and techniques necessary to create these unique designs. Students will walk away with two finished pieces, one in copper and one in brass. No experience necessary. Students are welcome to bring their own design to emboss if desired. All materials provided.

Instructor: Bill Lewis

Saturday, April 5

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $39

Learn the basics of metalsmithing while making your own textured ring with a set gemstone! Metalsmithing techniques for this project include filing, sanding, ring sizing, forming, hammering, soldering, finish work, and more. By the end of the class, you will have made a unique textured ring with a set gemstone to take home with you! No experience necessary!

Instructor: Michelle Keller

Saturday, April 12

10am-2pm

COCC Bend Campus; $89

Learn the basics of metalsmithing while making your own fidget/spinner ring! Metalsmithing techniques for this project include filing, sanding, ring sizing, forming, hammering, finish work, and more. By the end of the class, you will have made a unique spinner ring to take home with you! No experience necessary!

Instructor: Michelle Keller

Saturday, April 26

10am-2pm

COCC Bend Campus; $89

Learn the basics of metalsmithing while making your own disc ring! Metalsmithing techniques for this project include filing, sanding, ring sizing, forming, hammering, finish work, and more. By the end of the class, you will have made a unique disc ring to take home with you! No experience necessary!

Instructor: Michelle Keller

Saturday, May 17

10am-2pm

COCC Bend Campus; $89

