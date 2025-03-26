Make Time for Art with our Metal Arts Courses!

(Photos courtesy of COCC)
Click on course titles for details or call 541-383-7270
Metal Tooling with Copper and Brass
Discover how easy it is to emboss designs into copper and brass to create beautiful pieces of art. Learn about the tools and techniques necessary to create these unique designs. Students will walk away with two finished pieces, one in copper and one in brass. No experience necessary. Students are welcome to bring their own design to emboss if desired. All materials provided.
Instructor: Bill Lewis
Saturday, April 5
9am-12:30pm
COCC Redmond Campus; $39
Register
Metal Arts: Build Your Own Textured Ring with Gemstone
Learn the basics of metalsmithing while making your own textured ring with a set gemstone! Metalsmithing techniques for this project include filing, sanding, ring sizing, forming, hammering, soldering, finish work, and more. By the end of the class, you will have made a unique textured ring with a set gemstone to take home with you! No experience necessary!
Instructor: Michelle Keller
Saturday, April 12
10am-2pm
COCC Bend Campus; $89
Register
Metal Arts: Make a Spinner Ring
Learn the basics of metalsmithing while making your own fidget/spinner ring! Metalsmithing techniques for this project include filing, sanding, ring sizing, forming, hammering, finish work, and more. By the end of the class, you will have made a unique spinner ring to take home with you! No experience necessary!
Instructor: Michelle Keller
Saturday, April 26
10am-2pm
COCC Bend Campus; $89
Register
Metal Arts: Build Your Own Textured Disc Ring
Learn the basics of metalsmithing while making your own disc ring! Metalsmithing techniques for this project include filing, sanding, ring sizing, forming, hammering, finish work, and more. By the end of the class, you will have made a unique disc ring to take home with you! No experience necessary!
Instructor: Michelle Keller
Saturday, May 17
10am-2pm
COCC Bend Campus; $89